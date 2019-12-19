Celtic target could cost £6.8m - Bhoys have already been in touch

The Celtic manager Neil Lennon has already discussed the Bhoys' interest in Andraz Sporar.

The Celtic manager Neil Lennon claimed earlier this week that there was 'nothing in' rumours linking the Bhoys with a move for the Slovan Bratislava striker Andraz Sporar.

It had been claimed that Celtic watched Sporar in action against Braga last week ahead of a possible January transfer.

A €5.5 million (£4.7m) figure was also speculated.

And, according to the Slovan director Ivan Kmotrik Jr, Celtic have made contact over Sporar.

But the 25-year-old could cost around £2m more than it was initially thought.

"It is true that Celtic sent us an offer and showed a huge interest in Andraz Sporar," Kmotrik told Slovan's official website. "We are in touch not only with Celtic. There is interest from other big clubs from France, Spain, Italy, Portugal and Belgium.

"There is already a huge interest and we expect, that even more clubs will address offers during (the winter) transfer period.

"No, it's not (acceptable, the £4.7m figure). I think that Andraz's value is much higher. I can't imagine selling Andraz for a fee which is lower than €7-8m (£6-6.8m)."

Lennon admitted last month that he is looking to strengthen in Celtic's 'forward area', where Leigh Griffiths and Vakoun Issouf Bayo have had periods of absence since the start of the season.

And Sporar, who has scored 20 goals in 26 games this campaign, could prove a useful addition.

The Slovenian cost Slovan a reported fee of around £500,000 from FC Basel last year.