'Your best game so far', 'actually love you': Some Celtic fans respond to 'class' player's tweet

Celtic defender Christopher Jullien did well for Neil Lennon's charges as the Hoops took three points back to Parkhead last night.

Celtic ace Christopher Jullien has taken to Twitter with a post-match message for the Hoops fanbase, which has prompted plenty of positive reaction from the Parkhead faithful.

Neil Lennon's charges were away at Hearts on Wednesday night and moved five points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table with a 2-0 win.

Ryan Christie broke the deadlock in the 28th minute with a curling effort before Olivier Ntcham added a second for Celtic five minutes before the break.

 

 

The result sees Celtic move further clear of Rangers, who have a game in hand, and Jullien played a big part with a solid performance at the back, dealing with opposition deliveries almost routinely.

Jullien praised his teammates for their combined efforts and hailed the win, clean sheet and pulling further clear at the top of the league:

Here is how some Celtic fans responded in the comments:

For Celtic, it was a ninth consecutive Premiership victory as they took their tally of league goals for the season to 50, as they prepare to host Aberdeen at Parkhead on Saturday before then taking on St Mirren and Rangers, after which the winter break begins.

Neil Lennon, manager of Celtic during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Hibernian and Celtic at Easter Road on April 21, 2019 in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

