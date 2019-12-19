Celtic fans react to Olivier Ntcham's display last night

Celtic beat Hearts 2-0 away from home on Wednesday night.

Celtic moved five points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table on Wednesday night with a comfortable 2-0 win over Hearts.

The Bhoys headed to Edinburgh having beaten Hibernian last weekend, and were looking to make it two wins in a matter of days against sides from the capital.

Neil Lennon saw his side take the lead in the first half as Odsonne Edouard's flick teed up Ryan Christie to fire home the opener.

Olivier Ntcham hit the second, latching onto James Forrest's cross from a rapid Celtic counter-attack, and that was enough to seal the win.

With Rangers not in action until Friday, Celtic opened up a five-point lead at the top with that win, and Lennon will be delighted with a strong performance on the road.

Midfielder Ntcham really took his chance to shine, having been given an opportunity to impress in midfield alongside Scott Brown and Callum McGregor.

Fans took to Twitter to hail the 23-year-old, claiming that he is a 'frightening player' on his day and 'unreal' when in the sort of form he showed against Hearts.

Some feel he's the best player in Scotland when he fancies it, with others praising him as 'different class' and 'sensational'.

Ntcham is a different class — Dáire Smith (@dsmithcfc) December 18, 2019

When ntcham is on his game he's is sensational — Joseph (@josephduffy81) December 18, 2019

This is a good point in the season for Ntcham to find form. Enjoyed his performance tonight. Nice to see. — Ryan McMullan (@mr_mcmullan) December 18, 2019

Ntcham unplayable tonight,head and shoulders above anyone else in Scotland on his game — Stephen Cleary (@stephencleary8) December 18, 2019

Ntcham is the best player in Scotland and he will prove it completely in the next few weeks — Jp (@jaypeaSea) December 18, 2019

Ntcham has been superb tonight. — andrew (@andrewlisbon67) December 18, 2019

When Ntcham fancies it he’s an absolute baller — Kevin Green (@kevingreen07) December 18, 2019

Ntcham is unreal at times — Andy (@AndyMc1888) December 18, 2019

Ntcham is best player in Scotland on his day by a country mile, frightening player — Michael Robertson (@Michael_R97) December 18, 2019