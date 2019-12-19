Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Celtic fans react to Olivier Ntcham's display last night

Olly Dawes
Celtic fans show their support prior to the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Hearts at Celtic Park on May 19, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic beat Hearts 2-0 away from home on Wednesday night.

Celtic's Olivier Ntcham during the UEFA Europa League group E match between CFR Cluj and Celtic FC at Dr.-Constantin-Radulescu-Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

Celtic moved five points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table on Wednesday night with a comfortable 2-0 win over Hearts.

The Bhoys headed to Edinburgh having beaten Hibernian last weekend, and were looking to make it two wins in a matter of days against sides from the capital.

Subscribe

Neil Lennon saw his side take the lead in the first half as Odsonne Edouard's flick teed up Ryan Christie to fire home the opener.

 

Olivier Ntcham hit the second, latching onto James Forrest's cross from a rapid Celtic counter-attack, and that was enough to seal the win.

With Rangers not in action until Friday, Celtic opened up a five-point lead at the top with that win, and Lennon will be delighted with a strong performance on the road.

Midfielder Ntcham really took his chance to shine, having been given an opportunity to impress in midfield alongside Scott Brown and Callum McGregor.

Benjamin Bourigeaud of Stade Rennais FC battles for possession with Olivier Ntcham of Celtic during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and Stade Rennes at Celtic Park...

Fans took to Twitter to hail the 23-year-old, claiming that he is a 'frightening player' on his day and 'unreal' when in the sort of form he showed against Hearts.

Some feel he's the best player in Scotland when he fancies it, with others praising him as 'different class' and 'sensational'.

Celtic fans show their support prior to the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Hearts at Celtic Park on May 19, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch