'Ffs', 'worse than any Hearts player': Some Celtic fans slate £1.3m man's 'pathetic' display

Jonny Hayes of Celtic FC during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Lazio Roma and Celtic FC at Stadio Olimpico on November 07, 2019 in Rome, Italy.
Celtic man Jonny Hayes did poorly for Neil Lennon's charges despite the Hoops taking three points back to Parkhead last night.

Jonny Hayes of Celtic arrives prior to the UEFA Europa League group E match between Lazio Roma and Celtic FC at Stadio Olimpico on November 07, 2019 in Rome, Italy.

A number of Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to slate Jonny Hayes' performance in the Hoops' Scottish Premiership win last night.

Neil Lennon's charges were away at Hearts on Wednesday night and moved five points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table with a 2-0 win.

Ryan Christie broke the deadlock in the 28th minute with a curling effort before Olivier Ntcham added a second for Celtic five minutes before the break.

 

The result sees Celtic move further clear of Rangers, who have a game in hand, but Hayes - whose inclusion in the XI ahead of Greg Taylor came under scrutiny from the off - was arguably the weakest link in the Hoops' side.

The 32-year-old looked sluggish on the ball and was often second best to his opposite number, with a particularly poor display in the first half, though he did at least pick up a bit after the interval.

Nonetheless, Hayes is already little more than a fringe player at Parkhead - just six starts for him in what has been a very busy season for the team - and his latest display did little to endear him to the Celtic fanbase.

Here is some of the social media reaction to the £1.3million signing's display:

For Celtic, it was a ninth consecutive Premiership victory as they took their tally of league goals for the season to 50, as they prepare to host Aberdeen at Parkhead on Saturday before then taking on St Mirren and Rangers, after which the winter break begins.

A general view of Parkhead Stadium prior to the Clydesdale Bank Scottish Premier League match between Celtic and Dundee on September 22, 2012 in Glasgow, Scotland.

