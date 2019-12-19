'Ffs', 'worse than any Hearts player': Some Celtic fans slate £1.3m man's 'pathetic' display

Celtic man Jonny Hayes did poorly for Neil Lennon's charges despite the Hoops taking three points back to Parkhead last night.

A number of Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to slate Jonny Hayes' performance in the Hoops' Scottish Premiership win last night.

Neil Lennon's charges were away at Hearts on Wednesday night and moved five points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table with a 2-0 win.

Ryan Christie broke the deadlock in the 28th minute with a curling effort before Olivier Ntcham added a second for Celtic five minutes before the break.

The result sees Celtic move further clear of Rangers, who have a game in hand, but Hayes - whose inclusion in the XI ahead of Greg Taylor came under scrutiny from the off - was arguably the weakest link in the Hoops' side.

The 32-year-old looked sluggish on the ball and was often second best to his opposite number, with a particularly poor display in the first half, though he did at least pick up a bit after the interval.

Nonetheless, Hayes is already little more than a fringe player at Parkhead - just six starts for him in what has been a very busy season for the team - and his latest display did little to endear him to the Celtic fanbase.

Here is some of the social media reaction to the £1.3million signing's display:

So is Hayes our first choice full back now?? — CelticElite (@CelticElite) 18 December 2019

Why do celtic play that Hayes at LB he's absolutely humming — JC (@Jameyc11) 18 December 2019

Jonny ducking Hayes honest to god man he is never Celtic class ‍♂️ — Alan Donohoe (@alandonohoe1888) 18 December 2019

How does Hayes get a game for Celtic? He is rank. — Tony McCann (@tonymccann1949) 18 December 2019

I'm sick of Hayes being played at LB. Yes he will run himself into the ground for Celtic but the quality just isn't there! #HEACEL — Danny Brown(fatman2fitman) (@DannyBrown82) 18 December 2019

Lol hayes has had an absolute mare tbh. Everytime he has had or near it, it has been pathetic. Dunno how we r 2 up. Thank god hearts r abysmal. 2 cracking finishes fight enuf. First was oot the top drawer. — Jamie O'neill (@jamiebhoy67) 18 December 2019

Jonny Hayes is to Celtic what Andy Halliday is to Rangers. Terrible footballer but an absolute workhorse so the staunchers think he's class — Scott Killen (@ScottKillen88) 18 December 2019

Totally embarrassing how he continues to get a game for Celtic! #Hayes — (@7govscott) 18 December 2019

Johnny Hayes nice guy n aw that but should be nowhere near the first team — Chris (@celtic_1411) 18 December 2019

Johnny Hayes unfortunately isn’t very good at football. Sad but true he doesn’t mean to let Celtic down but his lack of ability really does make it much more difficult for the team to perform well. — Danny O'Hare (@DannyOHare11) 18 December 2019

I don't know what Bolingoli did to be dropped - Hayes was worse than any Hearts player. Would love to see what the stats are from @Moravcik67_ — Slimshady (@Slimshady1961) 18 December 2019

Have to say, I like Hayes, fantastic attitude when playing for Celtic, but very poor last night! — Rab (@CelticDa) 19 December 2019

Is everyone ready to admit Hayes is bang average and should only start games in life threatening emergencies? — Cal (@CMcCeltic) 19 December 2019

For Celtic, it was a ninth consecutive Premiership victory as they took their tally of league goals for the season to 50, as they prepare to host Aberdeen at Parkhead on Saturday before then taking on St Mirren and Rangers, after which the winter break begins.