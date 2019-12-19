'Can't stand in his way': Steven Gerrard hints 2018 Rangers recruit could quit Ibrox

Greg Docherty and Glenn Middleton are among the Rangers players Steven Gerrard will reportedly let leave.

Steven Gerrard has hinted that Greg Docherty could leave Rangers in the January transfer window.

The Daily Record last night (Wednesday) named Docherty as one of five Rangers fringe players 'set to be punted' by Gerrard.

Jamie Murphy, Matt Polster, Andy King and Glenn Middleton, who is currently on loan to Rangers' next opponents Hibernian, were the other ones listed.

And speaking via the official Rangers Youtube channel on Thursday, the Ibrox boss said: "I can’t give you any indication in terms of the numbers, but there will definitely be people leaving the football club. I can give you that.

"I won’t give you any names just now because I need to respect the individuals. But the squad’s too big, as I’ve said."

Gerrard explained that in some cases, those leaving have done nothing to warrant their departures, blaming the form of other players ahead of them.

"People, for example, like Greg Docherty," the 39-year-old added. "He’s been absolutely magnificent. Professionalism, training really well.

"But in his position we’ve had Ryan Jack, who’s probably, arguably, been our player of the season. Scott Arfield has dropped down since Davis got injured, and probably been our best player over the last couple of games.

"Greg’s done absolutely nothing wrong. So I have to be respectful to him and understand his situation, and maybe the best thing for him is to go and play football. I can’t stand in his way there."

Asked about a possible recall for Middleton in January, Gerrard replied cryptically: "We mightn’t have that choice.

"No (he’s not definitely staying). Someone else might have that decision."

Middleton was allowed to leave Rangers on a season-long deal at the start of the season and played eight times for his temporary employers, Hibernian, up until the end of October.

But he has failed to appear in a matchday squad since then, in which time Hibs have experienced an upturn in fortunes under their newly-appointed boss, Jack Ross.