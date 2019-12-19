Brendan Rodgers pays tribute to Everton star, says he did something 'amazing'

Leighton Baines rolled back the years as Everton ran Premier League challengers Leicester close in the EFL Cup quarter final at Goodison Park.

Brendan Rodgers has admitted he was blown away by Leighton Baines’ ‘amazing’ stoppage-time screamer during Everton’s dramatic EFL Cup quarter-final clash with Leicester City on Wednesday, speaking to Mercury.

Only those with a heart of stone, or a preference for Liverpool or Leicester, could begrudge a modern-day Premier League great from scoring one of the best goals of his career at the ripe old age of 35.

With just seconds ticking down at Goodison Park, Baines rolled back the years and thundered a left-footed rocket into the top corner of Kasper Schmeichel’s net as Duncan Ferguson’s revitalised Everton came from two down to take an engrossing last-eight tie to penalties.

Even Rodgers, whose side appeared to be cruising into the semis thanks to first-half strikes from James Maddison and Jonny Evans, admitted that there was nothing his side could do once Baines had lined up a shot from 25 yards.

“I thought we were much the better team. First half, we had good control of the game, we managed the game well. We scored two very good goals and maybe could have had more. We weren’t under any threat," Rodgers said.

“Then we waited on the game a little bit and out of nowhere they got the goal for 2-1.

“Even at 2-1 we were pretty comfortable. We were not having too many problems. Out of nowhere Leighton scores an amazing goal.”

Baines’ night ended on a sour note, however, as he missed from 12 yards in the resulting penalty shoot-out. Leicester eventually triumphed 4-2 with Jamie Vardy, the arch party-pooper, netting the decider.

One of Everton’s greatest servants deserved better after a night in which he proved that he still has plenty to offer.

Baines’ contract is due to expire at the end of the season and, with just 11 appearances to his name since the start of last season, the former England international appears to be entering his final few months as an Everton player.