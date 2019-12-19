Quick links

Boss confirms his player is mulling over offer - Wolves reportedly planning bid

The Reading striker Danny Loader is said to have been close to joining Wolverhampton Wanderers in August.

The Reading manager Mark Bowen has confirmed that one of his players has been offered a new contract, amid talk of a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Express and Star claimed in August that the Reading striker Danny Loader was due to undergo a medical at Wolves, only for his club to 'move the goalposts', causing a deal to collapse.

And The Daily Mail reported last month that the Molineux side are planning a renewed bid in the January transfer window - with Manchester United also said to be interested.

 

But Bowen told Berkshire Live earlier on Thursday: "Danny Loader has received an offer and it's now up to him and his representatives to decide what he wants to do."

Loader's Reading deal is understood to expire at the end of the season, which means the Royals could lose him for next-to-nothing a new one isn't agreed before then.

The England Under-20 international has played 31 times for Reading, although he made only eight of those appearances this season.

Loader, who can play either as a central striker or out wide, could have Raul Jimenez, Patrick Cutrone, Diogo Jota and Adama Traore for competition should he end up at Wolves.

Reading fans - what does the future hold for the Wolves-linked star?

