'Better than Tammy': Some Chelsea fans react to striker links

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is thought to be keen on making attacking additions in the January transfer window.

Chelsea fans have backed a move for Victor Osimhen of Lille, after Sky Sports claimed they were interested yesterday.

The 20-year-old forward has been nothing short of a revelation in Ligue 1 this season, with his form reportedly alerting Chelsea to his potential.

Chelsea are thought to be on the hunt for a new striker in January, as Frank Lampard has the freedom to make transfers again.

And there is a feeling among Chelsea fans that Osimhen would be an excellent addition to their squad.

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham has performed excellently this season, but there could be room for another striker at Stamford Bridge.

Olivier Giroud has struggled for game time this term, while Lampard seems to have doubts over using Batshuayi as a regular starter.

Osimhen has already netted 12 goals this term, with his pace and finishing catching the eye.

Whether Chelsea would be able to force through a January deal remains to be seen though, as it is believed that a summer move would be more likely.