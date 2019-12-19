'Best news', 'Improved': Some Rangers fans react after hearing who won't be in Gerrard's team

Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard will be without one his Rangers defenders.

Rangers defender Filip Helander is going to be missing from Rangers action until after the winger after suffering a foot injury, BBC Scotland report.

The Swedish international has been out of action since having to bow out of the recent League Cup final against Celtic and today Gerrard confirmed he'll be out for an extended period.

As quoted by BBC Scotland, he said: "The doctor told me that, in his 25-year experience in medicine, he had only seen this issue on a couple of occasions.

"Filip won't be seen again until after the winter break," Gerrard said. "It's a foot issue. I'm not a doctor, but I'm told it's a unique injury.

"I think he's been in the boot for a couple of weeks now, so he will be in a boot until after Christmas and then it will be a case of building the fitness back up and whether there is a reaction from the injury because it's quite a rare one."

It's a blow to the Ibrox boss' options considering that Helander has been a regular in the first-team over the last couple of months.

Alongside Goldson, he's been the go-to centre-back for Gerrard, starting the six Scottish Premiership matches prior to his injury and five Europa League group stage games too.

However, his performances have come under scrutiny and it appears there's some Rangers fans who feel that the team might actually be strong with him on the sidelines and Nikola Katic installed in the defensive line.

That may be a harsh assessment in the wake of injury news, but the Gers have crucial matches coming up and their supporters want the team to be as competitive as possible.

These supporters have taken to Twitter today to share their thoughts on it all...

Braw katic is better — RANGERS ❤️ (@josephmillar1) December 19, 2019

Best news i have heard for the last few weeks katic is far better than him and cost us less #releaseKatic — William Thomson (@William54521110) December 19, 2019 Can’t help but think he won’t be missed, £3.5 million, don’t see it and Kent, well. — David Wilson (@davi54_david) December 19, 2019

Interesting press conference today from Gerrard. Helander out for a good while. Weirdly think the team is improved as Katic is better imo. Hibs away without Davis and Morelos isnt ideal. — RT (@Rt_415) December 19, 2019

Helander out for 4-6 weeks. Come on Big Niko — Lee Me Alane (@LeeMcIntyre1) December 19, 2019

so helander is out until after the winter break, nice to see katic will be in for the next few games — BorisTheBlade!! (@HandlinSimon) December 19, 2019

Highlights the need for a number of good centre backs ✅ — Basherbo (@Blue0rder) December 19, 2019

sadly nobody will care as they all love Katic — Dale Valentine (@DaleVal1990) December 19, 2019