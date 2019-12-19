Quick links

'Best news', 'Improved': Some Rangers fans react after hearing who won't be in Gerrard's team

John McGinley
Steven Berghuis of Feyenoord, Filip Helander of Rangers FC during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Feyenoord Rotterdam and Rangers FC at De Kuip on November 28, 2019 in...
Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard will be without one his Rangers defenders.

Rangers defender Filip Helander is going to be missing from Rangers action until after the winger after suffering a foot injury, BBC Scotland report.

The Swedish international has been out of action since having to bow out of the recent League Cup final against Celtic and today Gerrard confirmed he'll be out for an extended period.

As quoted by BBC Scotland, he said: "The doctor told me that, in his 25-year experience in medicine, he had only seen this issue on a couple of occasions.

"Filip won't be seen again until after the winter break," Gerrard said. "It's a foot issue. I'm not a doctor, but I'm told it's a unique injury.

"I think he's been in the boot for a couple of weeks now, so he will be in a boot until after Christmas and then it will be a case of building the fitness back up and whether there is a reaction from the injury because it's quite a rare one."

 

It's a blow to the Ibrox boss' options considering that Helander has been a regular in the first-team over the last couple of months.

Alongside Goldson, he's been the go-to centre-back for Gerrard, starting the six Scottish Premiership matches prior to his injury and five Europa League group stage games too.

However, his performances have come under scrutiny and it appears there's some Rangers fans who feel that the team might actually be strong with him on the sidelines and Nikola Katic installed in the defensive line.

That may be a harsh assessment in the wake of injury news, but the Gers have crucial matches coming up and their supporters want the team to be as competitive as possible.

Filip Helander of Rangers FC looks on prior to the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

These supporters have taken to Twitter today to share their thoughts on it all...

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

