'Ffs', 'put it right': Some Aston Villa fans react to major update on Twitter

Dean Smith the manager
Aston Villa have been drawn against Leicester City in the League Cup semi-finals - can Dean Smith's Villa Park side make it to Wembley?

A number of Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the League Cup semi-final draw, which has put them up against Leicester City.

Dean Smith's charges made it into the final four after putting a young Liverpool side to the sword on Tuesday night, running out 5-0 winners at Villa Park.

Leicester, meanwhile, relinquished a two-goal lead away at Everton to be forced into a penalty shootout, emerging victorious thanks to Kasper Schmeichel's shootout heroics.

 

 

Villa only took on the Foxes at the start of December and it was a bad day at the office to say the least, Brendan Rodgers' charges hammering Villa 4-1 on their own patch.

The two will now be meeting again in January, with the first leg taking place at the King Power Stadium early in the month, before the deciding second leg at Villa Park at the end of the month.

Here is how some claret and blue faithful reacted to the draw on social media after it was announced:

The winner between Villa and Leicester will come up against either Manchester United or their city rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley on Sunday 1 March.

