'Ffs', 'put it right': Some Aston Villa fans react to major update on Twitter

Aston Villa have been drawn against Leicester City in the League Cup semi-finals - can Dean Smith's Villa Park side make it to Wembley?

A number of Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the League Cup semi-final draw, which has put them up against Leicester City.

Dean Smith's charges made it into the final four after putting a young Liverpool side to the sword on Tuesday night, running out 5-0 winners at Villa Park.

Leicester, meanwhile, relinquished a two-goal lead away at Everton to be forced into a penalty shootout, emerging victorious thanks to Kasper Schmeichel's shootout heroics.

Villa only took on the Foxes at the start of December and it was a bad day at the office to say the least, Brendan Rodgers' charges hammering Villa 4-1 on their own patch.

The two will now be meeting again in January, with the first leg taking place at the King Power Stadium early in the month, before the deciding second leg at Villa Park at the end of the month.

Here is how some claret and blue faithful reacted to the draw on social media after it was announced:

We will face Leicester City in the semi-finals of the #CarabaoCup! #AVFC pic.twitter.com/NUuoHVs2Q2 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) 18 December 2019

We lured them in to a false sense of security a couple of weeks ago letting them hammer us. All part of the masterplan — James (@gortavfc) 18 December 2019

Imagine under the floodlights. Second leg. Can’t bloody wait. #avfc #lcfc. — Brummie Steve (@Brummie_Steve_) 18 December 2019

Petition to enter Leicester City into the Club World cup — ell.i.am (@Liamornot) 18 December 2019

That is the team I did not want - Man City are powerhouse and so would have been a Win Win; United definitely beatable; Leicester are on fire, without a European competition distract them...#avfc #utv #PartOfThePride #Villa #AstonVilla — Jon Hayes (@jonboy_avfc) 18 December 2019

Stay in the leg, 2nd leg at home let's get to Wembley — Mohammad Shauib (Shabba) (@MShauib1) 18 December 2019

Make sure we have a new striker and winger lined up for the 1st Jan so we have a chance of progressing and we are able to get revenge on Leicester for the previous humiliation!!! #avfc #utv — KINGEIGHTYONE (@KingEightyOne) 18 December 2019

Why all the negativity ? It was going to be tough regardless of who we drew. If we turn up and play like we were earlier in the season but cut out the errors that were costing us, we can make it a tough tie for them. I am not counting us out. — Michael (@Michael76851525) 18 December 2019

Fun while it lasted — Alex Warren (@Alexwarren_1997) 18 December 2019

The hammering we took at Villa Park left me more pissed off with this team than I have ever been. Put it right. UTV. — Richard. (@rleamas1971) 19 December 2019

The winner between Villa and Leicester will come up against either Manchester United or their city rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley on Sunday 1 March.