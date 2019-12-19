Quick links

Arsenal should sell Lacazette and sign Fernandinho, says Cascarino

Dan Coombs
Dan Coombs
Arsenal are entering a new era.

Mikel Arteta the assistant head coach

Pundit and former striker Tony Cascarino believes Mikel Arteta should bring a top Manchester City star with him to Arsenal.

Arteta is set to be confirmed imminently as Arsenal boss, Sky Sports report.

Cascarino told The Times that Arteta should target a deal for City veteran Fernandinho, who has played a key part in the club's success since his £30 million move.

 

He also believes Arteta should make a statement by selling striker Alexandre Lacazette, a £46.5 million buy from Lyon under Arsene Wenger.

He said: "With Fernandinho available at the end of the season, he could bring him in from City to demonstrate to Arsenal’s players what it takes to be a success.

"Lacazette has been a decent performer, but Arteta will want a player who doesn’t sulk, who doesn’t have delusions of grandeur — and he could move him on for a big fee. It may seem drastic, but that is what Arsenal need."

He added that Arsenal should also sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil and Shkodran Mustafi at the earliest possible opportunity.

Doing business like this would certainly shake things up at The Emirates. The Fernandinho option would be a masterstroke if they can pull it off.

The Brazilian is 34 but remains a trusted player under Pep Guardiola and it is still possible that City try to extend his deal.

