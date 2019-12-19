Arsenal fans want Jack Grealish signed after hearing release clause news

Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish allegedly has a £45m release clause in his contract.

According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa are facing Financial Fair Play issues – and that may lead to a fire sale at Villa Park.

Villa spent more than £100million on new signings over the summer, and it's claimed that their accounts for the 2018-19 season will leave them needing to sell in order to balance the books.

Of course, fringe players would ideally be sold, but it does leave Villa vulnerable to losing star players – and Jack Grealish is one of them.

The Villa star allegedly has a £45million release clause in his contract, meaning his sale could massively help the financial situation at Villa Park.

That was the case in 2018 too before Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens stepped in to buy the club, allowing Grealish to stay with his boyhood club and win promotion.

This term, Grealish has dazzled in the Premier League, registering four goals and four assists whilst impressing in terms of key passes; only six players in the league have created more chances.

Many clubs would no doubt love to sign Grealish, and Arsenal fans are calling for the Gunners to pay that release clause and bring him to North London.

Fans have taken to Twitter to suggest that the playmaker would be a 'bargain' at £45million, believing that it's an opportunity just too good to pass up as he could be the ideal Mesut Ozil successor.

Grealish has a £45m release clause? That's a bargain. — ARTeta (@mes23i) December 19, 2019

Grealish £45m? If these people don’t activate that immediately — SVR Pepe (@SVNdombele) December 18, 2019

Bargain — Broly (@Broly_9) December 18, 2019

Grealish used to the league and is what we need more — Kroenke Fan Club (@KroenkeClubAFC) December 19, 2019

Grealish. Complete midfielder that has really matured since his first stint in the premier league and is captain material — (@Kirrch_) December 19, 2019

Grealish for sure, he’d fill that dynamic Ramsey role which we’ve been missing this season and he’s got the kind of mentality Tierney gets praised for having which we also badly need, he’s a fighter...great head of hair too, always a bonus — Jack (@J_Summers31) December 19, 2019

Grealish.



Home grown. English football experience. Leader. Fighter. Better suited to free 8 role that characterises Pep football. — Shaun Tiller (@90Tiller) December 19, 2019

Grealish needed to replace Mesut at the carpet @Arsenal — Martin KN (@S_iele) December 19, 2019

Arsenal should pick up jack grealish if villa needs help balancing their books — xanti cazorla (@royceusa) December 18, 2019