Arsenal fans want Jack Grealish signed after hearing release clause news

Olly Dawes
Arsenal fans celebrate during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish allegedly has a £45m release clause in his contract.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on December 1, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa are facing Financial Fair Play issues – and that may lead to a fire sale at Villa Park.

Villa spent more than £100million on new signings over the summer, and it's claimed that their accounts for the 2018-19 season will leave them needing to sell in order to balance the books.

Of course, fringe players would ideally be sold, but it does leave Villa vulnerable to losing star players – and Jack Grealish is one of them.

 

The Villa star allegedly has a £45million release clause in his contract, meaning his sale could massively help the financial situation at Villa Park.

That was the case in 2018 too before Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens stepped in to buy the club, allowing Grealish to stay with his boyhood club and win promotion.

This term, Grealish has dazzled in the Premier League, registering four goals and four assists whilst impressing in terms of key passes; only six players in the league have created more chances.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa takes a shot at the goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and West Ham United at Villa Park on September 16, 2019 in Birmingham, United...

Many clubs would no doubt love to sign Grealish, and Arsenal fans are calling for the Gunners to pay that release clause and bring him to North London.

Fans have taken to Twitter to suggest that the playmaker would be a 'bargain' at £45million, believing that it's an opportunity just too good to pass up as he could be the ideal Mesut Ozil successor.

Arsenal fans celebrate during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

