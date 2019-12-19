Quick links

Arsenal fans react to Freddie Ljungberg press conference being cancelled

Dan Coombs
Freddie Ljungberg the Arsenal Interim Head Coach during the Arsenal Press Conference at Stade Maurice Dufrasne on December 11, 2019 in Liege, Belgium.
Is there progress at Arsenal?

Freddie Ljungberg's press conference scheduled for today (19/12) has been cancelled.

The Mail reported the presser was due to be held at 1.30pm with caretaker boss Freddie Ljungberg.

Arsenal are attempting to hire Mikel Arteta from Manchester City's coaching staff to be their next manager.

 

The Gunners' hope is that he could be in charge for this weekend's game against Everton.

The Times reported last night Arsenal are confident this will happen, even though Manchester City say there had as of last night been no direct approach from the Gunners.

The same report says City would demand £2 million compensation for poaching Arteta.

Mikel Arteta the assistant head coach

City beat Arsenal 3-0 at The Emirates last weekend, and this was a game which helped expose Freddie Ljungberg as out of his depth as Gunners boss. He has won just one of five games in charge.

There has been no communication from Arsenal to the fans, which has increased frustration among supporters.

But the cancellation of the press conference is being seen as an indication something is finally happening... 

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

