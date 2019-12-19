Arsenal fans react to Freddie Ljungberg press conference being cancelled

Is there progress at Arsenal?

Freddie Ljungberg's press conference scheduled for today (19/12) has been cancelled.

The Mail reported the presser was due to be held at 1.30pm with caretaker boss Freddie Ljungberg.

Arsenal are attempting to hire Mikel Arteta from Manchester City's coaching staff to be their next manager.

The Gunners' hope is that he could be in charge for this weekend's game against Everton.

The Times reported last night Arsenal are confident this will happen, even though Manchester City say there had as of last night been no direct approach from the Gunners.

The same report says City would demand £2 million compensation for poaching Arteta.

City beat Arsenal 3-0 at The Emirates last weekend, and this was a game which helped expose Freddie Ljungberg as out of his depth as Gunners boss. He has won just one of five games in charge.

There has been no communication from Arsenal to the fans, which has increased frustration among supporters.

But the cancellation of the press conference is being seen as an indication something is finally happening...

