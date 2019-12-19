Quick links

Arsenal fans know who they want Mikel Arteta to sign first

Manchester City's Mikel Arteta
Arsenal are set to bring in Manchester City assistant manager Mikel Arteta as their new boss.

Arsenal fans are hoping that Mikel Arteta can make Leroy Sane his first signing, as he prepares to makes the switch from Manchester City.

The Guardian claim that Arteta will take the Arsenal job in the coming days, as the Spaniard takes his first steps into management.

 

Arteta could well be looking to make wholesale changes to Arsenal’s squad at the first opportunity, given the Gunners’ lack of form this season.

And Arsenal fans are hopeful that Sane could be persuaded to join him at the Emirates Stadium.

Sane has actually been linked with an exit from City recently, but BILD claim that he wants to move to Germany.

The winger is thought to hold a good relationship with Arteta from their time at City together, and has spoken positively about the potential Arsenal boss in public.

However, whether Sane would be open to a move to North London is questionable.

Arsenal may not have the funds to sign Sane either, as City surely wouldn’t want to let a player of his quality leave cheaply.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

