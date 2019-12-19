Arsenal fans know who they want Mikel Arteta to sign first

Arsenal are set to bring in Manchester City assistant manager Mikel Arteta as their new boss.

Arsenal fans are hoping that Mikel Arteta can make Leroy Sane his first signing, as he prepares to makes the switch from Manchester City.

The Guardian claim that Arteta will take the Arsenal job in the coming days, as the Spaniard takes his first steps into management.

Arteta could well be looking to make wholesale changes to Arsenal’s squad at the first opportunity, given the Gunners’ lack of form this season.

And Arsenal fans are hopeful that Sane could be persuaded to join him at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal should be going all out to sign Leroy Sanè. He fits perfectly into our left wing, loves Mikel Arteta apparently. I don’t know many players I’d rather have in that left wing spot. — Harry (@AfcHqrry) December 17, 2019

Imagine Arteta convinces Sane to join Arsenal I might cry for 7 weeks https://t.co/vHB80TuR1N — Jad (@jadinho97) December 18, 2019

Arteta can just bring Sané on over with him ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/KBz9VmW9Gl — b²³ (@arsenalistrator) December 18, 2019

Hopefully Arteta gets Sane along with him — Clyde (@Chellstromm) December 18, 2019

If Mikel can convince Leroy to join I’d be a happy man — dean young (@deanoyoung81) December 18, 2019

Sane would be a great replacement for Aubameyang — El Greco (@AC12603425) December 18, 2019

Sane has actually been linked with an exit from City recently, but BILD claim that he wants to move to Germany.

The winger is thought to hold a good relationship with Arteta from their time at City together, and has spoken positively about the potential Arsenal boss in public.

However, whether Sane would be open to a move to North London is questionable.

Arsenal may not have the funds to sign Sane either, as City surely wouldn’t want to let a player of his quality leave cheaply.