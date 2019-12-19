Andre Villas-Boas recently explained reason why he isn't picking Arsenal and Spurs target

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal reportedly want Isaac Lihadji.

The January transfer window is drawing ever closer, and the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are being linked with a number of players.

Earlier this week, one rumour emerged linking both North London sides with a move for a teenage winger, with Isaac Lihadji wanted.

Foot Mercato claim that Arsenal and Spurs have opened talks with Lihadji's representatives, in an effort to beat a host of clubs to the Marseille winger's signature.

Lihadji, 17, has made two appearances for the Marseille first team this season, but some have been left baffled as to why he isn't playing more.

Considered as one of Marseille's best prospects in years, Lihadji is yet to sign a new deal, and could walk away next summer.

That's what Arsenal and Spurs are hoping for, and Marseille boss Andre Villas-Boas – formerly of Spurs – has opened up on why he hasn't been picking Lihadji more regularly.

Speaking to L'Equipe last month, Villas-Boas pointed out that he recently picked fellow youngster Marley Ake, so he doesn't have anything against young players, but he is 'defending the colours of the club'.

Villas-Boas explained that whilst he would love to play Lihadji, he doesn't want him starring in senior football to then just move on to a club like Monaco or Paris Saint-Germain, so he's waiting until Lihadji signs a new deal before giving him more playing time.

“We are still waiting for contact with his agent,” said Villas-Boas. “I'm waiting for the signature to give him some play time and, in Toulouse, I chose Marley (Aké)to enter the last minutes. I defend the colors of the club.

“There may be the interest of other clubs and it's starting to play on him, I don't know. I could benefit from it at the moment but why? So that he then plays in Monaco, at PSG? What interest for OM his training club? I defend the interests of the club perhaps against myself. But between Aké, who has a future here, and Isaac, I make choices,” he added.