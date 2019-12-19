'Sensational': BBC pundit blown away by Celtic ace's touch, link-up and strength last night

Celtic ace Odsonne Edouard impressed as the Hoops of Neil Lennon extended their lead at the top of the table.

BBC Sport pundit Allan Preston has spoken highly of Odsonne Edouard's performance in Celtic's win over Hearts on Wednesday night (BBC Sport).

Neil Lennon's high flying charges were away at Tynecastle and moved five points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table with a 2-0 win.

Subscribe

Ryan Christie broke the deadlock in the 28th minute with a curling effort before Olivier Ntcham added a second for Celtic five minutes before the break.

The result sees Celtic move further clear of Rangers, who have a game in hand, while their opponents are now winless in six games, while Daniel Stendel has now lost his first two games in charge.

Edouard may have missed out on getting on the scoresheet but he did provide a stupendous backheel flick for Christie's goal, while also threatening on a number of occasions including a header off the woodwork.

"I think Edouard has been sensational," former Hearts player Preston said on BBC Sport. "His touch, his ability to link up and his strength has been great. He should've scored as well, he will be disappointed with that."

This season, Edouard has 14 goals and 13 assists from 28 appearances in green and white, and has also been impressing for his country - 11 goals in six appearances for the France Under-21s, according to Transfermarkt.