Adrian and Andy Longeran react on Twitter to Liverpool win

Liverpool back up goalkeepers revel in team's win.

Alisson was the star as Liverpool beat Monterrey 2-1 in a closely contested World Club Cup semi-final.

The goalkeeper kept Liverpool in the game, allowing Roberto Firmino to snatch a late winner.

Back up goalkeeper Adrian enjoyed the win and posted a message on social media reacting with excitement to the victory.

Yes... WE REALLY LOVE INJURY TIME. We are in! https://t.co/9fATepfzOO — Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) December 18, 2019

The Spaniard was not the only goalkeeper on the bench for Liverpool.

He was joined by veteran Andy Lonergan, who must still be pinching himself at being at the World Club Cup after being released by Middlesbrough last summer.

He also sent a message, praising the performance of starter Alisson, who he is clearly in awe of.

Neither player expect to feature in the final against Flamengo but they will be ready if required.

Adrian already has a Super Cup win to his name this season, and this time it is Alisson who has a chance to win another piece of silverware.