Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Adrian and Andy Longeran react on Twitter to Liverpool win

Dan Coombs
Adrian of Liverpool celebrates victory during the UEFA Super Cup match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Vodafone Park on August 14, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool back up goalkeepers revel in team's win.

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp (L) speaks with Liverpool's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker following the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup semi-final football match between Mexico's...

Alisson was the star as Liverpool beat Monterrey 2-1 in a closely contested World Club Cup semi-final.

The goalkeeper kept Liverpool in the game, allowing Roberto Firmino to snatch a late winner.

 

Back up goalkeeper Adrian enjoyed the win and posted a message on social media reacting with excitement to the victory.

The Spaniard was not the only goalkeeper on the bench for Liverpool.

He was joined by veteran Andy Lonergan, who must still be pinching himself at being at the World Club Cup after being released by Middlesbrough last summer.

He also sent a message, praising the performance of starter Alisson, who he is clearly in awe of.

Neither player expect to feature in the final against Flamengo but they will be ready if required.

Adrian already has a Super Cup win to his name this season, and this time it is Alisson who has a chance to win another piece of silverware.

Adrian of Liverpool celebrates victory during the UEFA Super Cup match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Vodafone Park on August 14, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch