'You have been amazing'... Graham Roberts sends message to Tottenham star

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli is celebrating a milestone after making his 200th appearance for the club.

This came at the weekend in an impressive 2-1 away win at Wolves.

Alli recognised his achievement with a post on social media, which prompted a response from former club captain Graham Roberts.

Well down @dele_official you have been amazing for our club keep it going — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) December 17, 2019

Roberts' message to Alli echoed how so many Tottenham fans feel about the Spurs star.

Alli has bounced back from his dip in form and shown in recent weeks why he is one of England's brightest talents.

He was dropped from the England squad for recent international fixtures, but he should be a shoe-in for Euro 2020.

This past year was definitely the most challenging of Alli's career to date and he has come through it. There will be big expectations on him for 2020.