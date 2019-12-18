'You have been amazing'... Graham Roberts sends message to Tottenham star

Dan Coombs
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur ace Dele Alli is celebrating a milestone.

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli is celebrating a milestone after making his 200th appearance for the club.

This came at the weekend in an impressive 2-1 away win at Wolves.

 

Alli recognised his achievement with a post on social media, which prompted a response from former club captain Graham Roberts.

Roberts' message to Alli echoed how so many Tottenham fans feel about the Spurs star.

Alli has bounced back from his dip in form and shown in recent weeks why he is one of England's brightest talents.

He was dropped from the England squad for recent international fixtures, but he should be a shoe-in for Euro 2020.

This past year was definitely the most challenging of Alli's career to date and he has come through it. There will be big expectations on him for 2020.

Dele Alli during an England Training Session at The LFF Stadium in Vilnius at a Media Access day on October 7, 2017 in Vilnius,

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch