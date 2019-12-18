'Worth £50-70m in 3 years': Some Aston Villa fans are hailing 21-year-old's display

Aston Villa hammered Liverpool 5-0 on Tuesday night.

Aston Villa are into the last four of the Carabao Cup after beating a youthful Liverpool side 5-0 at Villa Park on Tuesday night.

With Liverpool's first team over in Qatar for the Club World Cup, they had to field a team full of youngsters in order to honour both commitments.

It was the youngest team Liverpool have ever fielded, and whilst they did start well, Villa took over with Conor Hourihane opening the scoring before Morgan Boyes scored an unfortunate own goal.

Jonathan Kodjia bagged a brace to leave Villa 4-0 up at the break, and Wesley came off the bench to add a late fifth to send Villa through.

Dean Smith may not have learned too much about his players given the inexperienced opposition, but some players may have given him something to think about ahead of this weekend's big game with Southampton.

One of those may be midfielder Douglas Luiz, who turned in a dominant and composed display in the Villa midfield alongside Hourihane and Henri Lansbury.

The Brazilian may be in line for a start against Southampton with John McGinn lacking fitness, and fans took to Twitter to hail the former Manchester City man's performance against the Reds.

Some called him 'brilliant, 'very effective' and 'easy on the eye' after a fine display, praising him for breezing through the game whilst tipping him to be worth big money in the future.

Douglas Luiz in this free role has been very effective. — EJ (@EJ__AVFC) December 17, 2019

Douglas Luiz is only 21 lets remember #avfc — Luke Marshall (@marshallavfc) December 17, 2019

Douglas luiz holds that midfield together soo nicely, very easy on the eye as a footballer — King Kozak (@jay_avfc) December 17, 2019

Douglas Luiz has had a brilliant game tonight! #avfc — Shannnn (@Shannn_ox) December 17, 2019

I know it was a terrible Liverpool team but I thought Douglas luiz made it look very easy, just breezed through the game #AVFC — Cormac Joyce (@joyce_cormac) December 17, 2019

Thought Douglas Luiz dictated things really well tonight. Hourihane and Lansbury were neat and tidy as well. Obviously you expect it against that Liverpool side, but good to see #AVFC — The Front Posts (@FrontPosts) December 17, 2019

Hourihane and Luiz absolutely bossed that game. Both should be starting on Saturday for me and give mcginn a rest #AVFC — Joe (@AvGrant1) December 17, 2019

Douglas Luiz is 21!!! 21!!! He's only going to get better. He must start along side Hourihanne. Luiz if we keep hold of him will be worth 50-70m in 3 years. #AVFC #UTV — SimsAVFC (@AvfcSims) December 18, 2019