Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

'Worth £50-70m in 3 years': Some Aston Villa fans are hailing 21-year-old's display

Olly Dawes
Aston Villa fans hold up banners showing the badge during the Sky Bet Championship Play-off Semi Final: First Leg match between Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion at Villa Park on May 11,...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa hammered Liverpool 5-0 on Tuesday night.

Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa in action during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Aston Villa and Liverpool FC at Villa Park on December 17, 2019 in Birmingham, England.

Aston Villa are into the last four of the Carabao Cup after beating a youthful Liverpool side 5-0 at Villa Park on Tuesday night.

With Liverpool's first team over in Qatar for the Club World Cup, they had to field a team full of youngsters in order to honour both commitments.

It was the youngest team Liverpool have ever fielded, and whilst they did start well, Villa took over with Conor Hourihane opening the scoring before Morgan Boyes scored an unfortunate own goal.

 

Jonathan Kodjia bagged a brace to leave Villa 4-0 up at the break, and Wesley came off the bench to add a late fifth to send Villa through.

Dean Smith may not have learned too much about his players given the inexperienced opposition, but some players may have given him something to think about ahead of this weekend's big game with Southampton.

One of those may be midfielder Douglas Luiz, who turned in a dominant and composed display in the Villa midfield alongside Hourihane and Henri Lansbury.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 17:

The Brazilian may be in line for a start against Southampton with John McGinn lacking fitness, and fans took to Twitter to hail the former Manchester City man's performance against the Reds.

Some called him 'brilliant, 'very effective' and 'easy on the eye' after a fine display, praising him for breezing through the game whilst tipping him to be worth big money in the future.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa fans hold up banners showing the badge during the Sky Bet Championship Play-off Semi Final: First Leg match between Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion at Villa Park on May 11,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch