'Wilson do your stuff': Some Rangers fans expect Gers to bin 7-figure buy immediately

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is yet to use the exiled Ibrox striker Eduardo Herrera.

Some Rangers supporters are predicting a pay-off for the exiled Ibrox striker Eduardo Herrera.

Herrara's loan to Necaxa appears to have come to end six months before the expiry of his contract at Rangers.

Subscribe

And a tweet posted by the Mexican striker on Thursday suggests his deal with Los Rayos will not be extended.

Milenio reported last week that a return to Santos Laguna, where Herrera spent six months in 2018, is on the cards.

But the following Rangers fans believe the club should cut its losses on the £1.5 million man as soon as possible.

He’ll no even get on a flight. Payoff incoming. — ShotasDiscoShoes (@ShotaDiscoShoes) December 18, 2019

It will be interesting to see what plans SG has for him.

I'm guessing pay off. — Ian Gordon (@IanGogers) December 18, 2019

Get rid — Curtis (@1872Curtis) December 18, 2019

Get him to **** as quick as possible — Andy (@iEmpire_Andy) December 18, 2019

Ross Wilson do your stuff. — Tom Tom Arthur (@8teen72) December 18, 2019

Can't see him coming back.



I wouldn't be opposed to it right enough, we have nobody as a 3rd choice. If we're paying him, we might as well have a 3rd choice to show for it — Alfredco Morelos (@Pena_Cartel) December 18, 2019

Eduardo Herrera is a dreadful footballer, don’t forget that. He’s getting sent back early for a reason. — fOiFe (@fyfe1608) December 18, 2019

The 31-year-old has struggled since his 2017 move to Ibrox, scoring two goals in 24 games for Rangers, and is yet to feature under Steven Gerrard.

It is therefore likely that Gerrard will seek a new club for him in January - be it on a permanent or loan deal.

Of the signings made by Pedro Caixinha at Rangers, only Herrera, Ryan Jack and Alfredo Morelos remain at Ibrox.