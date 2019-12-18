Quick links

'Wilson do your stuff': Some Rangers fans expect Gers to bin 7-figure buy immediately

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is yet to use the exiled Ibrox striker Eduardo Herrera.

22nd October 2017, Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland; Scottish League Cup Semi-final, Rangers v Motherwell; Rangers Eduardo Herrera and Motherwells Carl McHugh

Some Rangers supporters are predicting a pay-off for the exiled Ibrox striker Eduardo Herrera.

Herrara's loan to Necaxa appears to have come to end six months before the expiry of his contract at Rangers.

And a tweet posted by the Mexican striker on Thursday suggests his deal with Los Rayos will not be extended.

 

Milenio reported last week that a return to Santos Laguna, where Herrera spent six months in 2018, is on the cards.

But the following Rangers fans believe the club should cut its losses on the £1.5 million man as soon as possible.

 

 

 

Get him to **** as quick as possible

— Andy (@iEmpire_Andy) December 18, 2019

 

 

 

 

The 31-year-old has struggled since his 2017 move to Ibrox, scoring two goals in 24 games for Rangers, and is yet to feature under Steven Gerrard.

It is therefore likely that Gerrard will seek a new club for him in January - be it on a permanent or loan deal.

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha is seen prior to the Betfred League Cup Quarter Final at Firhill Stadium on September 19, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Of the signings made by Pedro Caixinha at Rangers, only Herrera, Ryan Jack and Alfredo Morelos remain at Ibrox.

