Why was Daybreak cancelled? Netflix fans mourn the loss of teen comedy series

Netflix have announced that Daybreak will not be renewed for a second season.

The world of online streaming is a callous one. If your show doesn't pull in enough viewers to justify its budget, you're finished.

It's a story that's as old as TV itself but one that is becoming more obvious in recent times thanks to the ability to communicate with other fans of the same show from across the globe.

In a bid to keep ahead of its rivals, Netflix has to be brutal when deciding which shows to persevere with or which to stop dead in their tracks.

Unfortunately for teen adventure-comedy, Daybreak, Netflix have pulled the plug on this emerging TV series.

ON TV THIS CHRISTMAS: Your complete guide to Christmas films on TV this year

What is Daybreak about?

Daybreak, which takes inspiration from the likes of Mad Max: Fury Road, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide and Zombieland among other things.

The show follows a 17-year-old high school outcast, Josh Wheeler, who is searching for his missing girlfriend in the wake of an Earth-shattering post-apocalyptic, Ghoulie-filled (basically zombies) California.

Josh and an emerging group of friends must survive in this harsh world where groups of jocks and cheerleaders still rule supreme.

However...

Netflix have cancelled the show

Despite the show only releasing in October and ending on a huge cliffhanger, Daybreak will officially be no more as Netflix revealed in December 2019 that the show had been cancelled.

No official reason was given for the cancellation but more often than not with Netflix, show's are pulled if their viewing figures don't meet expectations.

Fans fighting for Daybreak's future

It's safe to say that fans have been left aggrieved by Netflix's announcement with many taking to social media to protest the show's cancellation.

One fan on Twitter wrote: "Just learned Daybreak was cancelled and I’m now starting a revolution against Netflix. I don’t watch a lot of shows but this was one of the rare gems that I truly enjoyed."

While another echoed that message by saying: "Why have they cancelled #daybreak? It was so good and I was looking forward to the new series! I watched it over a few days because I loved it. Can we start a petition to get it back on?"

As it happens, a dedicated fan has indeed started a petition over on change.org to get the show renewed for a second season. At the time of writing, the petition has earned exactly 4,500 signatures.