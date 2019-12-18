West Ham fans react to links with Simone Inzaghi

West Ham United have been linked Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi.

West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini picked up a much-needed win on Saturday evening, beating Southampton 1-0 away from home.

Sebastien Haller's goal was enough for West Ham to claim all three points, giving Pellegrini a stay of execution after a poor run of form.

Even with the win, West Ham have taken just eight points from a possible 33, and Pellegrini remains under huge pressure to turn things around.

West Ham have been linked with a host of managers to replace Pellegrini, and The Guardian claimed that week that Simone Inzaghi is one option the Hammers like.

Inzaghi is allegedly admired at West Ham, but they know it will be hard to prise him away from Lazio given that he's challenging for the Serie A title this season.

The 43-year-old has now won more than 53% of his games in charge of Lazio, and whilst brother Pippo was the bigger name as a player, Simone is now making a real name for himself as a manager.

However, West Ham fans don't seem all that excited about a potential move, reacting on Twitter with comments like 'no no no' and 'no thanks' with some wanting an English manager.

Harry Redknapp's name was mentioned more than once, but some do fancy Inzaghi, even if they think West Ham would currently be a step down for him.

Bring back Harry https://t.co/AjWogoSmCK — Paul Challis (@chickenrunpaul) December 12, 2019

They got knocked out of the Europa league in a group that contains Rennes & Cluj. No thanks. — King José (@Judas_IsNumber1) December 13, 2019

Why would he take a backward step?! — Lively (@penners78) December 12, 2019

No no no. Get an English manager. — D-Hammer (@lex_e_con) December 13, 2019

No thanks — dave ward (@davewestham) December 12, 2019

Pellegrini out absolutely

Prefer Harry Redknapp

Let's have someone who will play the West Ham way — stephen field (@stephenfield515) December 13, 2019

What we dont need — Lewis Allen (@_Lewis_A) December 12, 2019