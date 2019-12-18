Quick links

West Ham fans react to links with Simone Inzaghi

West Ham fans celebrate after the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at Wembley Stadium on October 25, 2017 in London, England.
West Ham United have been linked Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi.

Lazio's Italian coach Simone Inzaghi looks on during the UEFA Europa League Group E football match between Stade Rennais Football Club and SS Lazio at the Roazhon Park in Rennes,...

West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini picked up a much-needed win on Saturday evening, beating Southampton 1-0 away from home.

Sebastien Haller's goal was enough for West Ham to claim all three points, giving Pellegrini a stay of execution after a poor run of form.

Even with the win, West Ham have taken just eight points from a possible 33, and Pellegrini remains under huge pressure to turn things around.

 

West Ham have been linked with a host of managers to replace Pellegrini, and The Guardian claimed that week that Simone Inzaghi is one option the Hammers like.

Inzaghi is allegedly admired at West Ham, but they know it will be hard to prise him away from Lazio given that he's challenging for the Serie A title this season.

The 43-year-old has now won more than 53% of his games in charge of Lazio, and whilst brother Pippo was the bigger name as a player, Simone is now making a real name for himself as a manager.

Simone Inzaghi the manager of SS Lazio looks on prior to the Pre-Season Friendly match between Celta de Vigo and SS Lazio at Estadio Balaidos on August 10, 2019 in Vigo, Spain.

However, West Ham fans don't seem all that excited about a potential move, reacting on Twitter with comments like 'no no no' and 'no thanks' with some wanting an English manager.

Harry Redknapp's name was mentioned more than once, but some do fancy Inzaghi, even if they think West Ham would currently be a step down for him.

Olly Dawes

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

