'I thought he was brilliant': West Brom's Kyle Bartley raves about 'absolutely off the charts' player

West Bromwich Albion defender Kyle Bartley has spoken highly of Kyle Edwards following his recent displays for the Baggies (Birmingham Mail).

The 21-year-old has made 18 league appearances - with six starts - and has played his part in West Brom's climb to the summit of the league.

The 21-year-old has made 18 league appearances - with six starts - and has played his part in West Brom's climb to the summit of the league.

Edwards played the full 90 minutes against Wigan last week, where he put in an energetic performance complete with numerous runs upfield, particularly towards the end.

Bartley revealed how his teammate's post-match stats were "absolutely off the charts", claiming he most likely covered the most distance in a single game of any player this whole season.

"Kyle came on at the weekend and I thought he was brilliant," Bartley told the Birmingham Mail. "In the Wigan game that Kyle played - his stats that we get given from the fitness people were absolutely off the charts. I think he covered the most distance of any player for the whole season.

"That shows if any players come in, even a skillful player, but he’s still going to run more than anyone on the pitch. He’s shown that hard work and the dedication that the manager requires from him."

Edwards has come through the West Brom ranks and, although he suffered a long-term knee injury a few years ago which required close to a year of rehabilitation, he has since gone from strength to strength for the Baggies, via a successful loan stint at Exeter (WBA website).