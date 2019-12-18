'Very Waddle like': Some Tottenham fans rave about £10m man who could be Spurs-bound in Jan

Jack Clarke is currently on loan from Tottenham Hotspur to Leeds United.

Some Tottenham Hotspur supporters were impressed by footage of Jack Clarke's latest showing for Leeds United Under-23s.

Clarke is currently on loan at Leeds from Tottenham, who paid a reported fee of around £10 million to prise him from Elland Road in the summer transfer window.

But the Whites academy product has appeared just three times at senior level this season, and has played most of his football in the youth team.

That has sparked talk of a January return to Tottenham for Clarke, before a loan move elsewhere.

But despite his lack of impact back at Leeds, the following Spurs fans appear encouraged by his talent.

This is what they're saying on Twitter...

Reminder that Jack Clarke is very good. Would like to see him work on his left foot to become even more rounded. https://t.co/sOxOwghBfn — Chris Miller (@WindyCOYS) December 17, 2019

Easily generates a lot of power on his shots/crosses/long passes right? He looks like he has a decent frame to grow into aswell. — Winksissoko hater (@king26ledley) December 17, 2019

Impressive — PaulNoPunctures (@PPunctures) December 17, 2019

Slightly shocked that Bolton have a U23 team. They could hardly find a first team squad at the start of the season. Hope Spurs sort something better out for him in January. — Pete Domican ⚽️ (@PeteDomican) December 17, 2019

Shades of Chrissy waddle there — blob (@jonnyruffs) December 17, 2019

Very Waddle like style of play — kev rogers (@yido78) December 17, 2019

Looks very good. Imagine dele had a left foot as well — Dan Cole (@dacl1177) December 17, 2019

Back in January to prove Leeds wrong — Musa (@Musathfc28) December 17, 2019

Clarke is due to spend the rest of the season at Leeds, although it is understood that Tottenham can recall the 19-year-old in the winter transfer window.

Clarke made his professional debut under Marcelo Bielsa last season, and has scored or made four goals in 28 Whites outings.

Tottenham fans - what should Mourinho do about Clarke?