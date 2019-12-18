Quick links

'Very Waddle like': Some Tottenham fans rave about £10m man who could be Spurs-bound in Jan

General view ahead of the U18s Premier League match between Tottenham Hot Spur and Southampton FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 24, 2019 in London, England.
Jack Clarke is currently on loan from Tottenham Hotspur to Leeds United.

Jack Clarke of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on August 10, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Some Tottenham Hotspur supporters were impressed by footage of Jack Clarke's latest showing for Leeds United Under-23s.

Clarke is currently on loan at Leeds from Tottenham, who paid a reported fee of around £10 million to prise him from Elland Road in the summer transfer window.

But the Whites academy product has appeared just three times at senior level this season, and has played most of his football in the youth team.

 

That has sparked talk of a January return to Tottenham for Clarke, before a loan move elsewhere.

But despite his lack of impact back at Leeds, the following Spurs fans appear encouraged by his talent.

This is what they're saying on Twitter...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Clarke is due to spend the rest of the season at Leeds, although it is understood that Tottenham can recall the 19-year-old in the winter transfer window.

Clarke made his professional debut under Marcelo Bielsa last season, and has scored or made four goals in 28 Whites outings.

Tottenham fans - what should Mourinho do about Clarke?

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

