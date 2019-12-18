Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

'Treated me like a son'... Ex-Arsenal star praises Ljungberg ahead of big opportunity

Dan Coombs
Arsenal player Cohen Bramall (R) controls the ball in front of Sydney FC player Charles Lokolingoy (L) during their football friendly played in Sydney on July 13, 2017.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cohen Bramall praises Arsenal caretaker boss.

Arsenal Interim Head Coach Freddie Ljungberg the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on December 15, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

It has been a tough few weeks for Freddie Ljungberg since taking the Arsenal caretaker boss role.

He has not had the instant winning impact he had hoped, with just one victory from five matches.

So Ljungberg might be pleased to hear a bit of praise, coming from a player who left Arsenal in June.

 

Cohen Bramall was released in the summer, 18 months after signing a surprise deal with the Gunners.

He signed with Colchester United and will be in action this evening in a Carabao Cup quarter-final away at Old Trafford.

Ahead of the match he told The Mail that he has great admiration for Ljungberg, who coached him for the under-23s.

Arsenal player Cohen Bramall (R) controls the ball in front of Sydney FC player Charles Lokolingoy (L) during their football friendly played in Sydney on July 13, 2017.

Bramall said: "Freddie Ljungberg was my coach at the time and had a big impact on the last six months at Arsenal.

"He was the one who kept me happy. He's a great human being and treated me like a son."

His comments highlight the way Ljungberg is regarded behind the scenes at Arsenal by the players.

That shouldn't be lost amid this frustrating period, in which he is doing his best with little support around him.

Having already seen off Tottenham in an earlier round, Bramall will be looking to do Ljungber proud tonight.

Kyle Walker-Peters of Tottenham Hotspur and Cohen Bramall of Colchester during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Colchester United at JobServe Community...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch