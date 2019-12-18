'Treated me like a son'... Ex-Arsenal star praises Ljungberg ahead of big opportunity

Cohen Bramall praises Arsenal caretaker boss.

It has been a tough few weeks for Freddie Ljungberg since taking the Arsenal caretaker boss role.

He has not had the instant winning impact he had hoped, with just one victory from five matches.

So Ljungberg might be pleased to hear a bit of praise, coming from a player who left Arsenal in June.

Cohen Bramall was released in the summer, 18 months after signing a surprise deal with the Gunners.

He signed with Colchester United and will be in action this evening in a Carabao Cup quarter-final away at Old Trafford.

Ahead of the match he told The Mail that he has great admiration for Ljungberg, who coached him for the under-23s.

Bramall said: "Freddie Ljungberg was my coach at the time and had a big impact on the last six months at Arsenal.

"He was the one who kept me happy. He's a great human being and treated me like a son."

His comments highlight the way Ljungberg is regarded behind the scenes at Arsenal by the players.

That shouldn't be lost amid this frustrating period, in which he is doing his best with little support around him.

Having already seen off Tottenham in an earlier round, Bramall will be looking to do Ljungber proud tonight.