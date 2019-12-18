Tottenham need favour over £27m star, hope prolific striker rumour fails: Our view

Tottenham Hotspur face RB Leipzig in 2020.

Tottenham Hotspur have been handed an intriguing Champions League draw against RB Leipzig.

The German side sit top of the Bundesliga table and Spurs can't underestimate Julian Nagelsmann's side.

What could be key to Tottenham's chances is Leipzig's transfer business in January, incomings and outgoings.

Timo Werner

Tottenham could be given a huge favour if a club meets Timo Werner's release clause.

Werner's clause is a bargain £27 million, The Mail report.

Both Manchester United and Liverpool are keen on Werner, the same report from last month claims, but it is unclear how much of a priority he is for either.

Objectively he really should be snapped up, he has 16 goals in 15 Bundesliga games, and 21 in 23 overall.

Erling Haaland

Tottenham might end up cursing their luck if Erling Haaland ends up at Leipzig.

Leipzig are associated with Red Bull Salzburg, and Kicker report Haaland have made the striker's representatives an offer and want to sign him in January.

Haaland is also wanted by Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United, so Spurs must hope Leipzig's attempts to sign the striker are unsuccessful.

If the Norwegian did move to Leipzig, it could signal that he would replace Werner. The worse cast scenario for Spurs is that they go up against both players.