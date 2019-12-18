Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

UEFA Champions League

Tottenham need favour over £27m star, hope prolific striker rumour fails: Our view

Dan Coombs
Timo Werner of RB Leipzig celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and 1. FSV Mainz 05 at Red Bull Arena on December 16, 2018 in...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur face RB Leipzig in 2020.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and 1. FSV Mainz 05 at Red Bull Arena on December 16, 2018 in...

Tottenham Hotspur have been handed an intriguing Champions League draw against RB Leipzig.

The German side sit top of the Bundesliga table and Spurs can't underestimate Julian Nagelsmann's side.

 

What could be key to Tottenham's chances is Leipzig's transfer business in January, incomings and outgoings.

Timo Werner

Tottenham could be given a huge favour if a club meets Timo Werner's release clause.

Werner's clause is a bargain £27 million, The Mail report.

Both Manchester United and Liverpool are keen on Werner, the same report from last month claims, but it is unclear how much of a priority he is for either.

Objectively he really should be snapped up, he has 16 goals in 15 Bundesliga games, and 21 in 23 overall.

Erling Haaland of Salzburg celebrates after scoring their 3rd goal during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and RB Salzburg at Anfield on October 2, 2019 in...

Erling Haaland

Tottenham might end up cursing their luck if Erling Haaland ends up at Leipzig.

Leipzig are associated with Red Bull Salzburg, and Kicker report Haaland have made the striker's representatives an offer and want to sign him in January.

Haaland is also wanted by Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United, so Spurs must hope Leipzig's attempts to sign the striker are unsuccessful.

If the Norwegian did move to Leipzig, it could signal that he would replace Werner. The worse cast scenario for Spurs is that they go up against both players.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig in action during the UEFA Champions League Group G match between SL Benfica and RB Leipzig at Estadio da Luz on September 17, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch