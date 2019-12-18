Quick links

'Omg please I beg': Some Spurs fans react to 'Eriksen replacement' thought to be on club radar

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Kai Havertz, and some Spurs fans are loving the idea him playing for Jose Mourinho's Lilywhites.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the latest transfer report linking Spurs with Bayer Leverkusen ace Kai Havertz, as published by Sky Sports News.

Havertz is one of Europe's highest rated young players after progressing through the Leverkusen youth academy to become the club's youngest debutant in 2016 at 17 years and 126 days old, and has also been linked with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Barcelona (ESPN).

The latest Sky Sports report on the 20-year-old reiterates that he has been tracked by Tottenham in particular for a number of seasons, having impressed scouts under former manager Mauricio Pochettino while playing for Germany's Under-19s.

 

However, Havertz is believed to be "enjoying his time at Leverkusen and focused on the rest of the Bundesliga season", so any hopes Tottenham may have had to bolster their ranks with him this January - Jose Mourinho's first transfer window as Spurs head coach - may not now be the case.

Despite the prospect of Tottenham seemingly needing to wait until the summer before Havertz is ready to consider his options elsewhere, quite a few Spurs fans were excited about being linked with him - not to mention having kept tabs on him for a while - and called on the club to step up their efforts.

Here is just some of the social media reaction:

