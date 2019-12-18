Tottenham and Liverpool target will reportedly spend second night in hospital, more tests Thursday

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are among the clubs being credited with an interest in Victor Osimhen.

The Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur-linked striker, Victor Osimhen, will spend a second night in hospital following a health scare, according to L'Equipe.

Osimhen was substituted 23 minutes into Lille's 3-0 win against Monaco on Tuesday, by which time he had already scored his 12th goal of the season, having reportedly complained of dizziness.

It is claimed the Nigerian passed cardiothoracic tests both last night and on Wednesday, when Liverpool and Tottenham were named as interested parties by Sky Sports, but will undergo a third on Thursday after another night's stay in Monaco, this time a precautionary one.

Remarkably, this is Osimhen's first-ever season in France's top-flight, having arrived from Charleroi in the summer transfer window, and he does not turn 21 until the end of this month.

He was brought to Lille by Luis Campos, a close friend of the Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho, and worked with Joao Sacramento until the Portuguese left to become Spurs's number two last month.

But according to Sky Sports, Tottenham, as well as Liverpool, Chelsea and others, will see out the rest of the campaign with Les Dogues unless an offer that is too good to refuse arrives in January.

Osimhen also had a spell at Wolfsburg and has scored four goals in nine caps for Nigeria.

