'Excellent', 'put a big smile on my face': Some Sunderland fans react to 'brilliant' development

Sunderland have welcomed two new non-executive directors - both with lifelong affinity for the Black Cats - at the Stadium of Light.

Sky Sports presenter David Jones, who presents the channel's Monday Night Football show, and Tom Sloanes, commercial director (Exchange) at GVC Group, will join the Black Cats following EFL approval.

Jones is a lifelong Sunderland fan and was previously a director at Oxford United, while Sloanes has worked closely with the Black Cats for the last two years in his senior role with the club’s principal partner BETDAQ.

Quite a few Sunderland fans have welcomed the news, which sees two individuals with lifelong affinity for the Black Cats being appointed by the Stadium of Light outfit:

Really positive this. More in that care deeply about the club is only a good thing. More of this please — Tom (@Leech27Tom) 18 December 2019

Aside from my usual replies to SAFC tweets, this does look like a positive. Curious exactly what Dave Jones gonna do. — Kev Taylor #sackpp (@SuperkevFTM) 18 December 2019

Positive news for a change — Andy (@andyfi5h) 18 December 2019

Congratulations @DavidJonesSky , one of our own there has to be a great thing. — Graham Wright (@gnw626) 18 December 2019

Excellent hopefully Dave Jones will offer Keano the job on Super Sunday — Acee (@anthceee) 18 December 2019

Please can either of their first jobs be to sack Parkinson? Asking for me. — Ian Carse (@OnABreakHistory) 18 December 2019

This is absolutely brilliant news! How fantastic to have David & Tom on board. Well done SD for this - really positive step & has put a big smile on my face this morning ⚪️ — Kirsten Reed (@KirstenReed71) 18 December 2019

Stewart Donald should have had Sunderland people around him at this level from Day 1 not Charlie Methven ! It is common sense and would have helped us. He needs to get on his knees and beg Quinny and Kevin Phillips to get involved too. A positive step, at last! — dancingradio12345 (@dancingradio121) 18 December 2019

As reported by the Sunderland Echo, the Black Cats have seen two key departures at boardroom level this season, with Charlie Methven resigning from his post as executive director - he retains his 6 percent shareholding - and Tony Davison departing from his role as managing director.