'Excellent', 'put a big smile on my face': Some Sunderland fans react to 'brilliant' development

Giuseppe Labellarte
General view of the Stadium of Light during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Sunderland and Charlton Athletic held on February 1, 2003 at the Stadium of Light, in Sunderland,...
Sunderland have welcomed two new non-executive directors - both with lifelong affinity for the Black Cats - at the Stadium of Light.

A general view of the Stadium of Light during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sunderland and Middlesbrough at Stadium of Light on February 24, 2018 in Sunderland, England.

A number of Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the news that two new non-executive directors have joined the Stadium of Light, as per the Black Cats official website.

Sky Sports presenter David Jones, who presents the channel's Monday Night Football show, and Tom Sloanes, commercial director (Exchange) at GVC Group, will join the Black Cats following EFL approval.

 

 

Jones is a lifelong Sunderland fan and was previously a director at Oxford United, while Sloanes has worked closely with the Black Cats for the last two years in his senior role with the club’s principal partner BETDAQ.

Quite a few Sunderland fans have welcomed the news, which sees two individuals with lifelong affinity for the Black Cats being appointed by the Stadium of Light outfit:

As reported by the Sunderland Echo, the Black Cats have seen two key departures at boardroom level this season, with Charlie Methven resigning from his post as executive director - he retains his 6 percent shareholding - and Tony Davison departing from his role as managing director.

