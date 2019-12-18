Will Sticks and Stones return for season 2? Future of ITV's drama looks uncertain

ITV's Sticks and Stones comes to an end on December 18th but will there be more?

This year has offered up TV viewers plenty of brilliant drama series to get their teeth stuck into.

In the last few months, we've had Dublin Murders, Gold Digger and His Dark Materials on the BBC while ITV has thrilled viewers with the likes of A Confession and Wild Bill.

Despite Christmas now bearing down upon up, we're still being treated to captivating TV including the newly released ITV drama Sticks and Stones.

The series has only just arrived but as the show only features three episodes, questions have already started to arise about the potential for more.

What is Sticks and Stones about?

Sticks and Stones tells the story of Thomas Benson, a member of a sales team and the man responsible for this sales team's next big pitch.

However, while giving his hugely important presentation, Thomas chokes and ends up fainting on the spot.

Despite initial reassurance from his colleagues, it quickly transpires that they want to see him 'punished' for messing up their key sales pitch.

Matters quickly get out of hand for Thomas and the once calm and stable businessman starts to lose control.

When to watch

The first episode of Sticks and Stones arrived on Monday, December 16th with the second and third episodes arriving on December 17th and 18th respectively.

Each episode takes to the screen at 9pm on ITV with episodes becoming available on-demand via ITV Hub.

Is there a second series on the way?

At the time of writing, the third and final episode of Sticks and Stones is yet to air.

As a result, it's not yet known how the series ends and whether or not fans will be left wanting more by a potential cliffhanger ending or whether the series will tie itself up neatly.

ITV are yet to announce anything themselves and we'll be sure to update you if that changes.