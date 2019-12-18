Quick links

'Stick him in the reserves': Some Liverpool fans slam 28-year-old despite cup win

John McGinley
Dorian Pabon of C.F. Monterrey battles for possession with Xherdan Shaqiri of Liverpool during the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match between Monterrey and Liverpool FC at Khalifa...
The Liverpool winger didn't have the best of nights in the Club World Cup.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Xherdan Shaqiri of Liverpool during the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final match between Monterrey and Liverpool FC at Education City Stadium on December...

Some Liverpool fans have been left disappointed by the performance of Xherdan Shaqiri in tonight's Club World Cup semi-final against Monterrey.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds weren't at their best in the global tournament tonight but managed to find a way to win and progress to the final against Flamengo.

However, Shaqiri struggled both in an attacking sense and with tracking back against the opposition.

He was eventually hauled off in the second half for Sadio Mane as Liverpool searched for the winner, with the game deadlocked at 1-1.

They were rewarded for their efforts when Roberto Firmino netted a dramatic injury-time winner, to secure a 2-1 scoreline.

 

It was a massive opportunity for the Swiss international, who has played just a handful of other games this season.

If the 28-year-old is to push for a regular place in Klopp's team, he'll have to use his limited opportunities in a much more constructive manner.

A recent goal against Everton threatened to see him turn a corner in a Liverpool jersey, but his display against Watford at the weekend and tonight's efforts will not have done his chances of more Premier League starts much good.

Liverpool will nonetheless be delighted with their win and can now look ahead to potentially tasting Club World Cup glory on Saturday.

Firmino of Liverpool scores a goal to make it 1-2 during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Semi Final match between Monterrey and Liverpool FC at Khalifa International Stadium on December...

These Reds supporters took to Twitter tonight to share their thoughts on Shaqiri's display...

