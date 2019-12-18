'Stick him in the reserves': Some Liverpool fans slam 28-year-old despite cup win

The Liverpool winger didn't have the best of nights in the Club World Cup.

Some Liverpool fans have been left disappointed by the performance of Xherdan Shaqiri in tonight's Club World Cup semi-final against Monterrey.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds weren't at their best in the global tournament tonight but managed to find a way to win and progress to the final against Flamengo.

However, Shaqiri struggled both in an attacking sense and with tracking back against the opposition.

He was eventually hauled off in the second half for Sadio Mane as Liverpool searched for the winner, with the game deadlocked at 1-1.

They were rewarded for their efforts when Roberto Firmino netted a dramatic injury-time winner, to secure a 2-1 scoreline.

It was a massive opportunity for the Swiss international, who has played just a handful of other games this season.

If the 28-year-old is to push for a regular place in Klopp's team, he'll have to use his limited opportunities in a much more constructive manner.

A recent goal against Everton threatened to see him turn a corner in a Liverpool jersey, but his display against Watford at the weekend and tonight's efforts will not have done his chances of more Premier League starts much good.

Liverpool will nonetheless be delighted with their win and can now look ahead to potentially tasting Club World Cup glory on Saturday.

These Reds supporters took to Twitter tonight to share their thoughts on Shaqiri's display...

Shaqiri been poor imo. Movement been a hinderance. Left side we’ve looked for balls in behind and he hasn’t done that. And generally not enough. — philipjfry (@fryphilipj3000) December 18, 2019

Shaqiri and Origi will never be regulars with us unless they realise that they need to take their chances when selected, Keita seems to have taken his opportunity — Jason Minlah (@bigjlfc) December 18, 2019

Shaqiri hasn’t been up to pace once since joining the club, stick him in the reserves and never give him a start again — Tripp Ivey (@TrippIvey2) December 18, 2019

Shaqiri is a very average player - can see why he’s nowhere near close to breaking into team regularly. Frustrating player to watch — Jordan Moorcroft (@JordanMoorcrof1) December 18, 2019

Perfect example as to why Shaqiri doesn’t get more game time. — Mark Allman (@markalfc) December 18, 2019

Shaqiri is garbage — Zeke Yeager (@Barz_____) December 18, 2019

Get Shaqiri off the pitch. Utter garbage — Lee (@mightyreds88) December 18, 2019

Awful pass by Shaqiri to Salah when we had lots of players on the attack. Been poor this game. — Taintless Red (@TaintlessRed) December 18, 2019