Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'Here we go again, ffs': Some Tottenham fans hit out at Daniel Levy comments

Giuseppe Labellarte
Tottenham Hotspur Chairman Daniel Levy looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at White Hart Lane on September 26, 2015 in London,...
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy was asked about Spurs' plans in the January transfer window - the first with Jose Mourinho at the helm.

Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur, Daniel Levy looks on from the stands during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on December 23, 2018 in...

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to criticise Daniel Levy's response to the Evening Standard regarding Spurs' plans for the January transfer window.

With Jose Mourinho replacing Mauricio Pochettino at the Tottenham helm last month, a common point of conversation amongst fans and pundits has been about who the Portuguese could look to sign in the upcoming window.

Daniel Levy has built up a reputation as a fairly shrewd operator, though he has also come under criticism by sections of the fanbase on the subject, including having gone two transfer windows without signing any players.

 

Although Mourinho has previously stated that he is happy with the current Tottenham squad, Spurs continue to be linked with players, but Levy distanced the club from doing any business during the January transfer window.

"Jose is on record as saying what we need now is to get the players playing better, which is what they are doing," the Tottenham chairman told the Evening Standard. "He’s made it clear he is not looking for new players in January. He is happy with what he’s got and that’s why he said that."

Here is what some Spurs fans said on social media in response:

Mourinho, who succeeded Pochettino after he was sacked after a five-and-a-half year tenure, has won five of his opening seven games in charge of Tottenham, leading the club to within three points of the Premier League's top four.

Jose Mourinho manager

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch