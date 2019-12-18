'Here we go again, ffs': Some Tottenham fans hit out at Daniel Levy comments

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy was asked about Spurs' plans in the January transfer window - the first with Jose Mourinho at the helm.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to criticise Daniel Levy's response to the Evening Standard regarding Spurs' plans for the January transfer window.

With Jose Mourinho replacing Mauricio Pochettino at the Tottenham helm last month, a common point of conversation amongst fans and pundits has been about who the Portuguese could look to sign in the upcoming window.

Daniel Levy has built up a reputation as a fairly shrewd operator, though he has also come under criticism by sections of the fanbase on the subject, including having gone two transfer windows without signing any players.

Although Mourinho has previously stated that he is happy with the current Tottenham squad, Spurs continue to be linked with players, but Levy distanced the club from doing any business during the January transfer window.

"Jose is on record as saying what we need now is to get the players playing better, which is what they are doing," the Tottenham chairman told the Evening Standard. "He’s made it clear he is not looking for new players in January. He is happy with what he’s got and that’s why he said that."

Here is what some Spurs fans said on social media in response:

Ok, so spurs go back to normal operandi with zero spend to improve. Chelsea go 6 months without signing due to an imposed ban and immediately aim to sign £150m of players at first opportunity. We need a RB, a DM and possible striker. Have needed them for ages- we ignore again? — gavin (@gavinspurs) 18 December 2019

Mourinho seems to be pleased with Aurier, and definitely has a thing for Dier. He also ruled out signing Ibra because he's happy with Kane. Can't really see us getting a RB, DM or ST in Jan — Dan Grimes (@DanLewisGrimes) 18 December 2019

Gets to me that he says "Jose is on record saying he's happy with what he has got and needs them playing better" like when Jan comes he has no obligation to give José any sort of money. Unbelievable imo — SkippitySkipp (@x_defect) 18 December 2019

Here we go again, FFS — Martin 53 (@martinmcnally53) 18 December 2019

We might be able to get top 4 with this team seeing as everyone else fighting for 4th are poor too. But in summer we need a RB, LB, CB, CDM, CAM, ST — Daniel Harris (@DanDTP) 18 December 2019

This is why Poch was so disillusioned. And so Levy had to fire him as he wouldn’t buy into Levy’s vision. Telling that Levy said people will keep coming back to watch. That’s him banking on fans still going despite under investment. Sad direction of the club. We’ve become Arsenal — Amit Patel (@amitsense) 18 December 2019

So no deals incoming next month. Once again we have stood still. Disappointed, but not surprised — Lee Adler (@AdlerSussudio) 18 December 2019

I hope this is tactical because our defence and midfield is woeful — Bradley Flanagan (@Brad_Flange) 18 December 2019

Yeah watching us against Wolves the other night course Jose is happy with his squad — A watson (@Awatson20539059) 18 December 2019

This is why we won’t ever win anything? Lfc have a done deal for January already! — Irrelevant (@RightToLeave) 18 December 2019

Mourinho, who succeeded Pochettino after he was sacked after a five-and-a-half year tenure, has won five of his opening seven games in charge of Tottenham, leading the club to within three points of the Premier League's top four.