Some Leeds fans react to reports 8-figure star could be Whites-bound

Swansea City are reported to have paid around £20 million for Ayew, who is already familiar to the Leeds United manager.

Leeds United fans are reacting to reports linking their side with a move for Andre Ayew..

Leeds are set to tempt Swansea with a lucrative offer for the forward, according to Ghanasoccernet.

The website claims the Whites manager Marcelo Bielsa is determined to be reunited with Ayew, his former player at Marseille.

And it adds that while Swansea are not too keen on selling the Ghanaian, they could be forced to sell if a record bid comes in.

The Swans are currently in their second consecutive campaign outside of the Premier League and are seeing their parachute payments decrease year by year, while Ayew's contract is due to expire in 18 months' time.

Ayew has scored nine goals and assisted four in 21 games for Swansea this season and insisted via BBC Sport this week that he is 'happy at the club' and ignoring transfer speculation.

But sources close to the player say he will definitely want to return to the top tier of English football, according to Ghanasoccernet.

And with a Bielsa-led Leeds currently 10 points clear of the Championship play-off places, a move to Elland Road could certainly appeal to Ayew.

Ayew played 30 times under the esteemed Argentine throughout the 2014-15 season, scoring or making 17 goals.

But given last year's Daniel James saga - when Leeds thought they had a deal for the now Manchester United winger, only for Swansea to pull the plug at the 11th hour - some of a Whites persuasion are understandably cautious...

Signing a player from Swansea in January. What could go wrong? — Paul Snowdon (@NakedFarang) December 18, 2019

Because in the past the negotiations between Swansea and us have gone so well............



Personally I will wait until the window closes before I believe any spurious reports of transfers coming in or out. — andrew (@andrew99003736) December 18, 2019

After the James debacle last year very surprised doing business with Swansea again. — Guiseley White (@RayAshworth1) December 16, 2019

Hope we negotiate a discount on the grounds that Swansea were absolute bastards over the Daniel James transfer — lunif (@LukeFrewin) December 16, 2019

Why do we still get linked to players even tho we have basically said we wont be doing anything in January? Andre Ayew for £10m wtf is that #LUFC — ROSSii (@MrROSSii1990) December 16, 2019

Leeds United prepare audacious offer for in-form André Ayew



Yes please, Angus. https://t.co/GYjyClsMmo — Graham Hunt (@grezlufc) December 16, 2019

