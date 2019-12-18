Quick links

Some Leeds fans react to reports 8-figure star could be Whites-bound

Leeds fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Swansea City are reported to have paid around £20 million for Ayew, who is already familiar to the Leeds United manager.

Leeds United fans are reacting to reports linking their side with a move for Andre Ayew..

Leeds are set to tempt Swansea with a lucrative offer for the forward, according to Ghanasoccernet.

The website claims the Whites manager Marcelo Bielsa is determined to be reunited with Ayew, his former player at Marseille.

 

And it adds that while Swansea are not too keen on selling the Ghanaian, they could be forced to sell if a record bid comes in.

The Swans are currently in their second consecutive campaign outside of the Premier League and are seeing their parachute payments decrease year by year, while Ayew's contract is due to expire in 18 months' time.

Ayew has scored nine goals and assisted four in 21 games for Swansea this season and insisted via BBC Sport this week that he is 'happy at the club' and ignoring transfer speculation.

But sources close to the player say he will definitely want to return to the top tier of English football, according to Ghanasoccernet.

(L-R) Andre Ayew of Swansea City greets Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Swansea City at Elland Road on August 31, 2019 in...

And with a Bielsa-led Leeds currently 10 points clear of the Championship play-off places, a move to Elland Road could certainly appeal to Ayew.

Ayew played 30 times under the esteemed Argentine throughout the 2014-15 season, scoring or making 17 goals.

But given last year's Daniel James saga - when Leeds thought they had a deal for the now Manchester United winger, only for Swansea to pull the plug at the 11th hour - some of a Whites persuasion are understandably cautious...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

