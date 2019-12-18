'Sign them both Roman': Chelsea fans urge double-deal in January

Chelsea are said to have both Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner on their watch-list, with their transfer ban set to be lifted in January.

Chelsea fans are urging Roman Abramovich to back moves for both Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner, after their respective displays last night.

Chelsea have been linked with the Bundesliga pair in the Daily Telegraph, and they came up against each other during Borussia Dortmund's game against RB Leipzig yesterday.

Both Sancho and Werner made big impacts on the game, which finished 3-3.

And Chelsea supporters are only more desperate to see a double deal completed for the pair in January now.

Hopefully Chelsea have scouts at this Dortmund-Leipzig game. No excuses for Marina and Roman, Sancho and Werner would go along way to sorting out our attack. — #NoToZaha-Daily (@EmenaIo) December 17, 2019

Just sign them both @ROMAN . We need SANCHO and WERNER. Both for 150 million — ! (@GoaIKepa) December 17, 2019

If Roman is serious about spending in January & wanting time battle not only the big boys in the PL but also in CL then Sancho & Werner are must buys! We still need a LB & CB,but to signal serious intent then those two are huge signings. Would lift not only the fans but squad — Reevesy (@its_a_CFC_thing) December 17, 2019

January will be the greatest month in my life if we get Sancho, Werner & Ake. Please I beg @ChelseaFC #CFC — Khai (@HazardKhai) December 18, 2019

To cheer you up, both werner and Sancho dropped masterclasses and we're signing both of them in Jan — CΛIRO☔ (@CairoCFC) December 17, 2019

Sancho claimed an assist and a goal in the contest, before being substituted with cramp in the latter stages.

Werner, meanwhile, blasted in two goals to ensure that Leipzig picked up a point against their title rivals.

If Chelsea could pick up the pair it would enhance the quality of Frank Lampard's attack considerably.

Werner would provide great competition for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham up-front, while Sancho would give them another dangerous option to use out wide.