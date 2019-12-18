Quick links

Chelsea

Premier League

'Sign them both Roman': Chelsea fans urge double-deal in January

John Verrall
Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chelsea are said to have both Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner on their watch-list, with their transfer ban set to be lifted in January.

Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea fans are urging Roman Abramovich to back moves for both Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner, after their respective displays last night.

Chelsea have been linked with the Bundesliga pair in the Daily Telegraph, and they came up against each other during Borussia Dortmund's game against RB Leipzig yesterday.

 

Both Sancho and Werner made big impacts on the game, which finished 3-3.

And Chelsea supporters are only more desperate to see a double deal completed for the pair in January now.

Sancho claimed an assist and a goal in the contest, before being substituted with cramp in the latter stages.

Werner, meanwhile, blasted in two goals to ensure that Leipzig picked up a point against their title rivals.

If Chelsea could pick up the pair it would enhance the quality of Frank Lampard's attack considerably.

Werner would provide great competition for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham up-front, while Sancho would give them another dangerous option to use out wide.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch