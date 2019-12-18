Quick links

Should Leeds look at Tottenham's Juan Foyth?

Juan Foyth (Totenham) of Argentina in action during the international friendly match between Argentina and Venezuela at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain on March 22 2019.
The Tottenham Hotspur defender was linked with a move to Leeds United this time last last year.

Tottenham Hotspur's Juan Foyth

Leeds United fans want nothing for Christmas apart from keeping hold of Ben White, but a certain Tottenham Hotspur player might be a decent replacement if they lose their centre-back.

White has been a revelation since joining Leeds on a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, and is a huge reason as to why Marcelo Bielsa's side have conceded 13 goals in 22 Championship games.

Thing is, the 22-year-old has been linked with a January move to Chelsea [The Sun] and if the Seagulls decide to sell him then Bielsa should take a look at Tottenham's Juan Foyth.

According to The Telegraph, Foyth would be willing to leave Spurs on loan next month in order to secure regular football somewhere.

 

He might turn his nose up at a stint in West Yorkshire, but it's worth remembering that the 21-year-old has been linked with a move to Elland Road before.

Only last year, AS reported that Bielsa wanted his fellow Argentine at Leeds and although a move never materialised, Foyth might think differently about it should the legendary coach come knocking.

After all, Foyth, an £8 million signing in 2017 [The Daily Mail], is still a very raw talent and Bielsa happens to be one of the most lauded man-managers and coaches working in the game.

If Jack Clarke can get a move to Tottenham on the back of half-a-season working under the veteran, then Foyth would probably benefit in a huge way too.

Leeds fans would hate to lose White, given his class, but if they do then maybe, just maybe, Foyth isn't a bad replacement.

Juan Foyth of Tottenham during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on December 2, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

 

