Shaun Wright-Phillips blasts Everton star Moise Kean

The Everton striker upset his caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson this past weekend.

Shaun Wright-Phillips has criticised Everton's Moise Kean for his reaction to being substituted on Sunday.

The Toffees held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford this past weekend.

But the big-money Italian hitman wound up receiving many of the post-match headlines for his behaviour late on.

Interim Everton boss Duncan Ferguson introduced Kean on 70 minutes and then hauled him off 17 minutes later.

In response, the 19-year-old blanked Ferguson on the touchline and headed straight down the tunnel.

And former Manchester City and Chelsea winger Wright-Phillips believes that it was the wrong thing to do, arguing that the player is only thinking about himself.

He told Football Joe: "That situation can happen to anybody, but he shouldn’t have just walked off – no matter how upset he is. And I felt like back in the day, senior players wouldn’t allow that to happen.

"Because you’re showing a selfish mentality of ‘It’s all about me, I’m mad, so I don’t care what happens now.’”

You can understand Kean's frustration. It is the ultimate embarrassment to get subbed on and then off in the same game for tactical reasons.

But for whatever reason, the former Juventus marksman wasn't impressing the Everton caretaker and he made a big decision.

That being said, it seems unlikely that Kean will be playing under Ferguson for much longer amid speculation that Carlo Ancelotti is on the brink of being appointed at Goodison Park.