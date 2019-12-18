Quick links

Aston Villa

Liverpool

EFL Cup

Premier League

'Schooled by a schoolboy': Aston Villa fans slam player's Liverpool performance

Danny Owen
Aston Villa fans light up the Holte End in memory of ex Aston Villa manager Graham Taylor before the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Preston North End at Villa Park on...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Neil Taylor has lost his Premier League place in Dean Smith's Aston Villa side - and his EFL Cup performance against Liverpool's Harvey Elliott won't help him.

Liverpool's Harvey Elliott breaks during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Aston Villa and Liverpool FC at Villa Park on December 17, 2019 in Birmingham, England.

In Neil Taylor’s defence, Harvey Elliott is no ordinary 16-year-old.

The Aston Villa veteran is not the first nor the last poor left-back to be given the runaround by one of the most exciting teenagers to emerge in English football since the turn of the millennium.

Still, being ran ragged by a teenager who was born a matter of weeks before Liverpool signed Harry Kewell in the summer of 2003 isn’t a good look for an experienced defender with 43 international caps on his CV.

Neil Taylor of Aston Villa in action during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Aston Villa and Liverpool FC at Villa Park on December 17, 2019 in Birmingham, England.

Taylor was handed a rather rare start for Aston Villa on Tuesday night as Dean Smith’s side played host to a Liverpool side with an average age of just 19 in the EFL Cup quarter-final. The eventual 5-0 scoreline, however, felt like something of a hollow victory for a Villa side who were nowhere near as dominant as the result suggests against a team full of teenage debutants.

And Taylor’s performance against the magisterial Elliott, a constant threat on the right-hand side with his skill and vision, has done little for the Welshman’s chances of ousting summer signing Matt Targett and reclaiming his place in the Villa starting XI.

( THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Harvey Elliott

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch