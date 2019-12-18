Reported Rangers target will cost £5m but president's desperate to keep him

Zamalek's Roberto Firmino-loving frontman Mostafa Mohamed has been linked with a move to Steven Gerrard's Scottish Premiership giants Rangers.

Rangers will have to part with £5 million if they want to sign Mostafa Mohamed in January with Zamalek hoping to hang onto their prized asset, according to the Scottish Sun.

With Steven Gerrard’s side within touching distance of Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership and through to the knockout stages of the Europa League, the upcoming transfer window represents a golden opportunity for The Gers to add some extra quality to their most talented squad in the best part of a decade.

And player-turned-pundit Haytham Farouk has claimed that he knows ‘for a fact’ that Zamalek frontman Mohamed has admirers at Ibrox with a skilful 22-year-old potentially on his way to Scotland in the New Year.

More Greg Stewart than Alfredo Morelos, Mohamed is not the most prolific of forwards but he is an intelligent link man who idolises Liverpool superstar Roberto Firmino – arguably the best ‘false nine’ in the game today (King Fut).

According to the Scottish Sun, however, Rangers will have to part with £5 million to sign an unproven youngster who has never played in Europe

Zamalek president Mortada Mansour has now confirmed that two European sides have made a bid, though he did not make clear whether one of those was Rangers. Either way, he wants to hold onto Mohamed for as long as he can.

"We have no intention of selling Mostafa unless we get an offer that is impossible to turn down,” Mansour said. "He is an international player who can score goals and is a huge asset for us. We intend to keep him at the club."

Links with Mohamed will cast doubt on the future of Greg Stewart, the former Kilmarnock talisman who currently plays the ‘link man’ role at Ibrox.

Stewart has found game time hard to come by under Steven Gerrard and it remains to be seen how much longer he is willing to accept life on the bench.