Reported Celtic and Newcastle target Stephane Diarra idolises Neymar

Danny Owen
Neymar reacts during a press conference with Paris Saint-Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi on August 4, 2017 in Paris, France. Neymar signed a 5 year contract for 222 Million Euro.
Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are reportedly rivalling Premier League duo Leicester City and Newcastle United for Le Mans' Stephane Diarra.

Le Mans' French midfielder Gussouma Fofana (L) and French forward Stephane Diarra (R) celebrate aftre winning the French Ligue Cup round of 32 football match between Le Mans FC and OGC...

Le Mans’ Coupe de la Ligue glamour clash against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night is the sort of opportunity Stephane Diarra has been dreaming of.

The fleet-footed winger has enjoyed an eye-catching breakthrough season in Ligue 2 to spark speculation about a potential big-money move to Britain in the New Year.

So a round-of-16 fixture against the dominant force of French football represents a golden chance for Diarra to show everyone that he is ready to make the step up in his career. The prospect of pitting his wits against a childhood idol merely adds another incentive.

 

“I'm not going to lie to you, I looked up to Neymar when I was little,” the one-time Rennes youngster told France Bleu. “But when I see him for real, I'm not going to look at him like a spectator, with wide eyes."

Imagine for a second that Le Mans cause a massive shock in midweek and knock Thomas Tuchel’s side out of the competition with Diarra outshining a Brazilian superstar in the process.

TOPSHOT - Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar reacts at the end of the French Trophy of Champions football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Rennes (SRFC) at the...

A breakthrough performance against PSG’s star-studded squad of superstars would do the 21-year-old’s chances of a life-changing transfer no harm at all. L’Equipe reports that Celtic, Newcastle United and Leicester City have all been keeping tabs on a forward whose blistering pace represents Le Mans’ best chance of a famous result on Wednesday.

And, with the January transfer window just days away now, Diarra could not ask for a better time to showcase his talents against the best team in the country.

Nice's Brazilian defender Dante (L down) fights for the ball with Le Mans' French forward Stephane Diarra (C) during the French Ligue Cup round of 32 football match between Le Mans FC and...

 

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

