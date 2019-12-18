Quick links

Report: Tottenham's Juan Foyth willing to leave on loan

Shane Callaghan
Argentina`s player Juan Marcos Foyth (r) vies for the ball with Perus`s Adrián Ugarriza during their South American Championship U-20 football match in the Olimpico stadium in Ibarra,...
Juan Foyth has barely featured for Tottenham Hotspur this season under any manager.

Tottenham Hotspur's Juan Foyth

Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth would be willing to leave the club on loan in January, according to The Telegraph.

The young Argentine centre-back has only managed 20 minutes of Premier League action for Spurs so far this season.

Mauricio Pochettino's departure is unlikely to be good for the 21-year-old in the short term, having been signed by his compatriot for £8 million in 2017 [The Daily Mail].

New Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho played him in the Champions League defeat away to Bayern Munich earlier this month.

 

And according to The Telegraph, Foyth himself would be interested in the idea of leaving North London on a temporary basis next month.

However, the report adds that Mourinho wants to keep him.

Despite huge potential, Foyth hasn't kicked on to the next level at the Lilywhites as of yet and a short-term stint with regular football away from the club might be just what the doctor ordered.

Let's face it, he isn't going to be a huge player under Mourinho anytime soon, despite the Portuguese seemingly wanting to keep hold of him and with Toby Alderweireld now potentially signing a new deal, it's vital that he starts playing somewhere.

Juan Foyth of Tottenham during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on December 2, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

