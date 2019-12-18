Report: Tottenham's Juan Foyth willing to leave on loan

Juan Foyth has barely featured for Tottenham Hotspur this season under any manager.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth would be willing to leave the club on loan in January, according to The Telegraph.

The young Argentine centre-back has only managed 20 minutes of Premier League action for Spurs so far this season.

Mauricio Pochettino's departure is unlikely to be good for the 21-year-old in the short term, having been signed by his compatriot for £8 million in 2017 [The Daily Mail].

New Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho played him in the Champions League defeat away to Bayern Munich earlier this month.

And according to The Telegraph, Foyth himself would be interested in the idea of leaving North London on a temporary basis next month.

However, the report adds that Mourinho wants to keep him.

Despite huge potential, Foyth hasn't kicked on to the next level at the Lilywhites as of yet and a short-term stint with regular football away from the club might be just what the doctor ordered.

Let's face it, he isn't going to be a huge player under Mourinho anytime soon, despite the Portuguese seemingly wanting to keep hold of him and with Toby Alderweireld now potentially signing a new deal, it's vital that he starts playing somewhere.