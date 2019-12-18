Report: Tottenham scouts persuade Jose Mourinho to bid for £20m star

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen, which has caused Newcastle United to pull out of the race.

According to the Northern Echo, Tottenham Hotspur scouts have persuaded Jose Mourinho to bid for Hull City’s Jarrod Bowen in January.

Spurs have been long-term admirers of Bowen, with their scouting team feeling he could really add to their current squad.

And the Northern Echo claim that Tottenham are now ready to bid for the prolific forward in the new year, with Mourinho also convinced by his quality.

Newcastle United have also been following Bowen, but with Spurs preparing a bid they have pulled out of the race to sign him.

Newcastle don’t believe that they will be able to compete with Tottenham in the race to sign the Hull attacker, so are now focusing their attentions elsewhere.

Bowen has scored 17 goals in 23 games for Hull this season and at the age of 22, he is considered one of the best talents outside the Premier League.

If he arrived at Tottenham, the ruthless finisher would likely start on the substitutes’ bench, but he could provide some strong back-up to Harry Kane.

Bowen can play anywhere across the front-line, and his versatility could make him a great option for Spurs.

When Bowen was last linked with an exit from Hull it was said by Sky Sports that Grant McCann’s side wanted £20 million for him, even though he only has six months remaining on his contract.