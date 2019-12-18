Report: The January transfer budget Arsenal will give Arteta to spend

Arsenal are expected to announce the appointment of Mikel Arteta as their new manager in the coming days.

According to the Daily Star, Mikel Arteta will only be given 'limited funds' to spend at Arsenal in the January transfer window.

Arteta is expected to take the Arsenal job in the coming days, as the Gunners seem to have finally found their permanent replacement for Unai Emery.

Arteta seems to have a huge task on his hands in his first job in management, as he looks to stop Arsenal’s slide down the Premier League table.

The North London side are currently in 10th place, and their performances over recent weeks have been concerning.

Arsenal chiefs now are eager to have a clear-out in January, as they look to freshen up the squad.

However, it seems that Arteta’s spending power could be limited - with the Gunners not planning to invest excessive amounts.

Arsenal are more concerned about getting players off their books, with Mesut Ozil and Shkodran Mustafi both believed to be available.

Arsenal chiefs reportedly feel that they have enough quality in their squad already to compete, but it simply hasn’t been harassed properly.

Whether Arteta would have wanted to spend in January is still not known.

But Arsenal’s transfer strategy could be a gamble, as it could risk them being left further behind the rest of the top six, if Arteta fails to spark an improvement in Arsenal’s players on the training ground.