Report: Takumi Minamino to join Liverpool in 24 hours

Liverpool are reportedly on the verge of signing the Japan international.

Takumi Minamino is hoping to finalise his move to Liverpool over the next 24 hours, according to The Telegraph.

The Red Bull Salzburg attacker has impressed against the Reds in the Champions League this season.

And Liverpool's hierarchy are hoping to snap him up in a £7.25 million deal.

The Telegraph adds that the Japan international is due on Merseyside for his medical today ahead of joining up with Jurgen Klopp's side next month.

 

In addition to that, the report adds that the Anfield club have been scouting Minamino for no fewer than six years.

If and when this happens, it's a seriously class bit of business for Liverpool.

That's because £7.25 million, in this climate, is absolutely peanuts and the 24-year-old is a very fine player.

Minamino can play on either wing or as a striker if needs be and no doubt Klopp will be attracted to his versatility.

He might not play that often, because there's very few wide players in world football who would displace Sadio Mane or Mo Salah, but he improves the club's squad no end.

