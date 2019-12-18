Report: Mikel Arteta wants former Barcelona man at Arsenal with him

Arsenal are said to be closing in on appointing Mikel Arteta as their next manager.

According to the Daily Mail, Mikel Arteta will have an influence over his backroom staff at Arsenal, if he takes the job.

Arsenal realise that they are taking a risk by appointing Arteta, who has never before had a job in management, and are keen for him to build an experienced team around him.

As a result, the Spaniard is already lining up potential coaches to join him at Arsenal.

It is claimed that Rodolfo Borrell and Domenec Torrent are at the top of Arteta’s wishlist, as he looks to put a potential team together at Arsenal.

Borrell is currently a coach at City, and has been working in English football since 2009, when he was a part of Liverpool’s set-up.

Torrent is similarly experienced, although he is currently out of work.

The 57-year-old has worked with Pep Guardiola at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City. He also had a brief spell in charge of New York City in MLS.

If Arteta could bring the duo with him to Arsenal, he would have coaches who could also work as advisors for him, and that looks a smart move.

Arsenal are now expected to confirm the appointment of Arteta sooner rather than later, but whether he will be in the dugout for the game against Everton at the weekend still remains to be seen.