Report: Liverpool worried about star's future, fear his head will be turned

Mo Salah is firing Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool to the Premier League title - but could his head be turned by a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid?

Mo Salah’s long-term Liverpool future appears to be far from secure with Bleacher Report claiming that some staff members at Anfield fear that the Egyptian superstar could be lured away from Anfield amid interest from Real Madrid.

With Liverpool set to follow last season’s Champions League triumph by winning England’s top flight for the first time since 1990, this is shaping up to be a golden era for the Merseyside giants. But perhaps the biggest challenge facing Jurgen Klopp and co is yet to rear its ugly head.

Over the years, The Reds have found themselves hamstrung by the departures of star players from Luis Suarez to Xabi Alonso, Fernando Torres to Javier Mascherano.

So far, however, there are little signs of history repeating itself with Liverpool tying down many of their key performers to new, long-term deals. Klopp himself committed his future to the club until 2024 last week.

According to BleacherReport, however, some behind the scenes at Anfield are worried that Salah’s head could be turned by potential interest from the Santiago Bernabau.

The former Roma and Chelsea winger, it is claimed, wants to firmly establish himself as one of the world’s very best and could be the first Liverpool star to turn his back on the greatest era in the club’s modern history.

Almost any player in world football right now would surely give their left arm to pull on the famous red shirt these days but, as the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham and AC Milan have discovered over the years, saying ‘no’ to Real Madrid is easier said than done.

With Salah under contract until 2023, however, Liverpool hold all the cards as it stands and it would surely take a figure in excess of £100 million to convince the European kings to cash in on their prized jewel.