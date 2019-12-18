Report: Liverpool could rescue struggling £33m benchwarmer slammed by Sarri

Federico Bernardeschi is considering an exit from Serie A champions Juventus with a move to Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders a possibility.

Liverpool are watching Federico Bernardeschi’s situation at Juventus very closely, according to Calciomercato, with the £33 million Italian international finding himself out of favour under Maurizio Sarri.

At the age of 25, the hope was that a man who followed in the footsteps of Roberto Baggio by swapping Fiorentina for Turin would have established himself as one of the European game’s most influential wingers by now.

Instead, Bernardeschi finds himself well down the pecking order at the reigning kings of Italian football. Maurizio Sarri has preferred Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa in attack with the left-footed right-winger starting just nine Serie A games under the former Chelsea boss.

Bernardeschi has a grand total of no goals and no assists to his name in 2019/20 either and, after once again flattering to deceive off the bench against Udinese, Sarri took to publicly criticising a man who has never really lived up to those early expectations.

"Does he hold the ball too much? A little bit of a bit of vision is missing,” said the uber-demanding tactician.

Calciomercato reports that Bernardeschi is now considering his future at the Allianz Stadium and Liverpool could offer him a escape route on Merseyside.

But will a player already suffering from a lack of game time seize the chance to sit on the bench behind Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino at Anfield? And that's without mentioning Xherdan Shaqiri, Harvey Elliott and the seemingly Liverpool-bound Takumi Minamino.