Report: Leicester could lose unsettled talent they recently signed to 2-year deal - player homesick

Sidnei Tavares is still awaiting his Leicester City debut.

Leicester City could lose their teenage midfielder Sidnei Tavares, according to The Sun.

The newspaper reports that Tavares is unsettled at Leicester - with whom he signed a two-year contract earlier this year after rising through the club's academy ranks.

And it is claimed that Marseille - whose manager Andre Villas-Boas is a fellow Portuguese - are keen to splash the cash, with Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Napoli, Atletico Madrid, Roma and Vitesse also ready to promise first-team football.

The Sun's report does however raise a few eyebrows, claiming that Tavares is homesick - despite having apparently spent the best part of a decade with the Foxes - and uncomfortable with the potential outcome of Brexit as he only possesses a Portuguese passport.

The newspaper claims that it was Brendan Rodgers' track record of youth development that saw Tavares choose Leicester over Everton, Lazio and FC Porto.

And if that is indeed the case, you could see why the 18-year-old may have reservations about remaining at the King Power Stadium, with his senior debut yet to arrive.

But with Leicester's first-team performing so well at present, the club's overlooking of Tavares is perhaps understandable.