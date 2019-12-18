Quick links

Leicester City

Premier League

Report: Leicester could lose unsettled talent they recently signed to 2-year deal - player homesick

Aiden Cusick
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers looks surprised as a ball boy refuses to give him the ball during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at Villa Park on...
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sidnei Tavares is still awaiting his Leicester City debut.

Sidnei Tavares of Leicester City in action with Ben Woodburn of Liverpool during the Premier League 2 match between Leicester City and Liverpool at The King Power Stadium on April 14, 2019...

Leicester City could lose their teenage midfielder Sidnei Tavares, according to The Sun.

The newspaper reports that Tavares is unsettled at Leicester - with whom he signed a two-year contract earlier this year after rising through the club's academy ranks.

And it is claimed that Marseille - whose manager Andre Villas-Boas is a fellow Portuguese - are keen to splash the cash, with Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Napoli, Atletico Madrid, Roma and Vitesse also ready to promise first-team football. 

 

The Sun's report does however raise a few eyebrows, claiming that Tavares is homesick - despite having apparently spent the best part of a decade with the Foxes - and uncomfortable with the potential outcome of Brexit as he only possesses a Portuguese passport.

The newspaper claims that it was Brendan Rodgers' track record of youth development that saw Tavares choose Leicester over Everton, Lazio and FC Porto.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers looks surprised as a ball boy refuses to give him the ball during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at Villa Park on...

And if that is indeed the case, you could see why the 18-year-old may have reservations about remaining at the King Power Stadium, with his senior debut yet to arrive.

But with Leicester's first-team performing so well at present, the club's overlooking of Tavares is perhaps understandable.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch