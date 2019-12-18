Quick links

Leicester City

Norwich City

Hull City

Premier League

Championship

Report: Leicester and Norwich want former Eredivisie winner on a free

Danny Owen
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers looks surprised as a ball boy refuses to give him the ball during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at Villa Park on...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bilal Basacikoglu could be heading to England with Premier League duo Norwich and Leicester City keen - so are Championship outfit Hull.

Bilal Basacikoglu of Feyenoord celebrates 1-5 during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Willem II v Feyenoord at the Koning Willem II Stadium on April 18, 2018 in Tilburg Netherlands

Bilal Basacikoglu could be on his way to England after cancelling his contract with Kayserispor, according to ELF Voetbal, with Leicester, Norwich and Hull City eyeing up the free agent winger.

Once one of the most exciting attacking talents in Dutch football, the 24-year-old’s career has taken a bit of a nosedive in the last few seasons.

Basacikoglu looked like a potential superstar-in-waiting at Heerenveen but a move to Feyenoord in 2014 stunted his development badly. The Dutch-born Turk made just 24 Eredivisie starts during four seasons at De Kuip though, in his defence, he did help Feyenoord win their first league title of the 21st century in 2016/17.

 

And if Basacikoglu was hoping to kick start his career in Turkey, it’s fair to say he didn't expect to find himself without a club just days before the January transfer window swings open.

Bart Nieuwkoop of Feyenoord, Sven van Beek of Feyenoord, Jeremiah St Juste of Feyenoord, Ridgecciano Haps of Feyenoord, Jan Arie van der Heijden of Feyenoord, Jean Paul Boetius of...

After a promising start to the season with Kayserispor, notching three assists in five starts, the skilful wideman saw his contract terminated after the Super Lig outfit found themselves in a desperate financial situation.

That, however, could turn out to be a blessing. Because, according to ELF Voetbal, a shock move to the Premier League is on the cards with Norwich and Champions League-chasing Leicester interested in what would be a low cost, low risk addition.

Second-tier Hull are keen too and, if Basacikoglu can rediscover the form that made him such an influential attacking force at Heerenveen, a front three of he, Kamil Grosicki and Jarrod Bowen could strike fear into the hearts of Championship defences everywhere.

"These are beautiful clubs, all with a rich history," agent Yalcin Zohre admitted.

Ricardo Quaresma (L) of Kasimpasa in action against Bilal Basacikoglu (R) of Istikbal Mobilya Kayserispor during Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Istikbal Mobilya Kayserispor and...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch