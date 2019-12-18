Report: Leicester and Norwich want former Eredivisie winner on a free

Bilal Basacikoglu could be heading to England with Premier League duo Norwich and Leicester City keen - so are Championship outfit Hull.

Bilal Basacikoglu could be on his way to England after cancelling his contract with Kayserispor, according to ELF Voetbal, with Leicester, Norwich and Hull City eyeing up the free agent winger.

Once one of the most exciting attacking talents in Dutch football, the 24-year-old’s career has taken a bit of a nosedive in the last few seasons.

Basacikoglu looked like a potential superstar-in-waiting at Heerenveen but a move to Feyenoord in 2014 stunted his development badly. The Dutch-born Turk made just 24 Eredivisie starts during four seasons at De Kuip though, in his defence, he did help Feyenoord win their first league title of the 21st century in 2016/17.

And if Basacikoglu was hoping to kick start his career in Turkey, it’s fair to say he didn't expect to find himself without a club just days before the January transfer window swings open.

After a promising start to the season with Kayserispor, notching three assists in five starts, the skilful wideman saw his contract terminated after the Super Lig outfit found themselves in a desperate financial situation.

That, however, could turn out to be a blessing. Because, according to ELF Voetbal, a shock move to the Premier League is on the cards with Norwich and Champions League-chasing Leicester interested in what would be a low cost, low risk addition.

Second-tier Hull are keen too and, if Basacikoglu can rediscover the form that made him such an influential attacking force at Heerenveen, a front three of he, Kamil Grosicki and Jarrod Bowen could strike fear into the hearts of Championship defences everywhere.

"These are beautiful clubs, all with a rich history," agent Yalcin Zohre admitted.