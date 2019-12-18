Report: Everton talent still close with Newcastle duo as Magpies plot transfer

Newcastle United continue to be linked with Everton's Lewis Gibson.

According to The Northern Echo, Everton defender Lewis Gibson remains close with Newcastle United duo Matty and Sean Longstaff ahead of a potential reunion.

It's claimed that Everton want to keep defender Gibson, but with his contract expiring at the end of the season, he could decide to move on.

Newcastle are keen to re-sign Gibson, less than three years since selling him to Everton – and they may well have hope of luring him back to Tyneside.

Not only is it noted that Gibson is a boyhood Newcastle fan, but he's claimed to be close friends with former Magpies teammates Matty and Sean Longstaff too.

That relationship may just tempt Gibson back up to St James' Park. He hasn't exactly kicked on in the way he would have expected at Everton, with first-team opportunities hard to come by.

Whilst that has been going on, he has seen both Longstaff brothers emerge into the Newcastle first team, earning playing time under Steve Bruce.

Seeing their progress may make Newcastle appealing to defender Gibson, and reuniting with his pals whilst furthering his career seems to be the ideal mix for a move.

The 19-year-old, who can play at centre back or left back, still has potential but hasn't been given a chance by Everton, which may now lead to them losing him.