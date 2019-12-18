Report: Everton suggested as possible destination for £15m Roma hero

Alessandro Florenzi is facing an uncertain future at Serie A giants Roma - could Ancelotti bring him to the Premier League with Everton?

Carlo Ancelotti could return to Serie A to raid Roma for captain Alessandro Florenzi once he is appointed as the new manager of Everton Football Club, according to Calciomercato.

While reports that Ancelotti has agreed to take over at Goodison Park might have been a little premature, it seems only a matter of time before a former Chelsea, Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich coach seals his return to the Premier League.

And reports from the continent suggest that the affable 60-year-old might not be the only Italian to arrive at Everton this winter.

A 28-year-old flyer who has spent his entire career at Roma, the 35-time Italy international could be an inspired addition for an Everton side who, in recent months, have shown a staggering lack of leadership and passion on and off the pitch.

No one could ever accuse Florenzi of lacking in the passion department. As you might expect for a man who has established himself as a modern day hero amongst some of Europe’s most vociferous supporters, Florenzi is a natural-born leader who wears his heart on his maroon-coloured sleeve.

In fact, the right-back-turned-midfielder has been wearing the captain’s armband with pride since Daniele de Rossi’s emotional farewell.

But with Florenzi struggling for game time under new coach Paulo Fonseca, Calciomercato suggests that another of Roma’s most experienced players could be heading for the exit. Valued at £15 million, the Giallorossi would be willing to let the versatile workaholic leave on loan with the option of a permanent deal.

This could prove to be a brilliant first addition for Ancelotti’s Everton - both on the pitch and in the dressing room.